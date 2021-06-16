Given the omnipresence of professional sports, it’s become far too easy to overlook what should be a glaring truth. Professional athletes? They’re human beings, too, and deserve to be treated as such.
I bring this up in light of Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open earlier this month. Osaka skipped a press briefing following a first round victory and was fined before ultimately retiring from the major tournament early. Following that announcement, Osaka shared about her battles with anxiety and depression.
Shortly after, the initial hostile knee-jerk response (a threatened disqualification from tournament leaders) to Osaka’s missed presser turned into a more accepting reaction given her statements. Moving forward, major tournament organizers have pledged to do more to address players’ concerns over mental health.
With the events of the past year, I think the importance of mental health has become all too clear, so I empathize with Osaka and I hope the time away from the tennis court will help her get back to 100 percent – both in mind and body.
One of the mental health triggers Osaka pointed out is having to talk about her defeats and miscues – seemingly ad nauseam – in the immediate post-match press conferences.
Following Osaka’s comments, a debate ensued about the media’s access to professional athletes. Naturally, there were those who wanted more limited access for members of the media and those who wanted things to remain the same.
Personally, I haven’t had too many experiences (preferring one-on-one interviews anyways) with the types of press conferences Osaka was referring to, but enough to get the picture. What I have had plenty of experience with, though, is talking to athletes and coaches after a loss. I’ve been there; I know it stings. At that point, I try to keep my interview as brief as possible and not pour salt in the wound.
There are expectations for these professional athletes to speak to the press in the immediate wake of some of the worst moments in their careers. Would you want to be put in that situation? I think that’s where the humanity comes into play – as it is important to read the room and not drag a tough, clearly damaging to some, conversation on longer than it needs to be.
Some athletes – Marshawn Lynch famously comes to mind – just don’t want to talk period and are “here so I won’t get fined.” Others like LeBron James (and Osaka, in the right situation) want to talk about so much more, and then they get told to “stick to sports.”
Well, here’s the long and short of it. Those athletes who play professional sports? They’re people, just like you and me (well, except for the dunking, home runs and grand slam titles). No two are exactly alike, but they should be privy to the same level of basic human decency we all are.
I’m not saying you have to agree with the thoughts and opinions they share 100 percent of the time, but they are still allowed to share them, just like you. Not to mention, and this should go without saying, but they shouldn’t have to deal with fans throwing popcorn, water bottles and other debris from the stands (as has happened multiple times in this year’s NBA playoffs). And death threats – an issue in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament – should be out of the question.
After all, people are people so why shouldn’t it be that we treat each other with a little dignity?
