Two of the Derby Recreation Commission’s core values are Serving Others and Teamwork. We are extremely proud of two of our longtime staff members in exemplifying those values. The Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA) recently awarded staff members Debbie Williams, Community Wellness Coordinator with the Outstanding Wellness Professional Award, and Dee Anna Claytor, Assistant Director of Programs with the Outstanding Recreation Professional Award. Each branch of KRPA nominates multiple professionals for the year and ultimately selects one professional as the award winner each year. Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Claytor truly deserve this honor.
The DRC is seeking others to be part of our team. Believe it or not the search is on for great staff to fill numerous summer positions at the DRC. The DRC has elevated salary levels to help attract great people. The DRC offers a wide range of positions for all types of people and flexible hours. Hiring is especially heavy in the March-April time frame, as numerous summer/seasonal positions are filled. We are particularly in search of great employees to work at Rock River Rapids aquatic park this summer. Lifeguard trainings will take place Feb. 12-21 and March 11-15. Water Safety Instructor (swim lesson) courses will take place March 16-19. Lifeguard and other positions are great jobs to have in a fun and outdoor exciting environment. They demonstrate a level of responsibility and training that are excellent resumé builders for younger employees. See our website for more information.
Our patrons have good opportunities for new and interesting Valentines Day-related programs in February. A Princess Tea Party will take place Feb. 12. Spend the afternoon with real princesses, reading stories, playing games and learning to dance and sing like a real princess. Then enjoy a tea party with pink lemonade, snacks and cakes. Dressing up is encouraged.
“Galentines Day” on Feb. 13 at the Hubbard Arts Center provides an opportunity to enjoy a 45-minute yoga class with your friends and bringing your own wine to sip. Afterwards you will transition to creating a simple fun art project using the popular acrylic paint pour technique. If you would like to have fun with the whole family join our Valentines Swim on Feb. 12. A family of four is only $7 and you will enjoy a Valentine scavenger hunt and recreational swim time.
Whether gearing up for summer or spending some time with friends and family there are plenty of activities like these and more at the DRC. Come on down and see us.
