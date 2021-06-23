Serving the families and staff at Tanglewood Elementary the last five years has been some of the best years in my professional career. The support of the Tanglewood families makes this a great place to work. The extremely active and supportive parent group was always willing to help out our staff and students in any way they could. All I had to do was ask.
Although I am stepping away from Tanglewood and the education profession altogether, my husband, Dustin, and I plan to continue to raise our three children in this school district and community. Derby is a great place to raise a family. There are so many big city perks with a small town feel and that is exactly what Dustin and I were looking for. We wanted to be able to offer our children all the opportunities they wanted and Derby has them all.
We plan to still be involved in the community in a variety of ways. My husband will continue to coach Derby Junior Football and Derby Wrestling Club. I plan to continue to stay involved with the district through committees and with our children through school parent organizations and volunteer opportunities. Our children will continue to be involved in sports and other organizations at their schools. I plan to be right there alongside them helping out every team and club they choose to be involved in.
With a community like Derby there are so many ways the district encourages patrons to be involved. Being involved as a parent allows you to know what is going on in your children’s education. Parents should always want to know what is happening in their children’s education to help navigate their road to graduation. When a parent and the school work together for the betterment of the child it is always a win-win for not only the student but also the relationship between schools and home.
To me, making that small investment of time is more than worth it for my children’s success. If you are looking for ways to support the district, seek opportunities to do committee work, volunteer in classrooms, substitute, join parent organizations or so much more.
If you would like to get involved, I encourage you to contact your neighborhood school (www.derbyschools.com/schools) or reach out to our district office at 316-788-8400 to see how you can get involved in supporting our students, staff and families.
