There is something truly magical about Friday nights in the fall in Derby. For nearly two and a half hours, it seems like all the attention in town is directed to one place: Panther Stadium.
Panther fans come in droves to 925 E. Madison to support one of the best football programs in Kansas inside the best stadium in the state. Derbyites might have even gotten a little spoiled with the amenities around the stadium and the talent on the field.
For me, the new Panther Stadium is all I have ever known, so I can’t share what it used to be like, but I imagine it was still a packed house. When I came to Derby in the summer of 2021, the frame of the press box had just been completed. The stadium construction was one of my first beats at the Informer. It was fun to see the progress and anticipation build as we got closer to the fall.
I have always been fascinated by stadiums and the little ins and outs that make them unique. Obviously, high school stadiums are pretty cookie-cutter, but there is still a unique element at almost every stadium in the AVCTL-I.
I love how most teams in the league have some sort of a stadium dedicated to high school activities. Of course, Salina South shares a district stadium and Hutchinson plays at the community college, but for the most part, every stadium has its unique flair and history. In most cases, the stadium still stands where the original high school was, and I think that is pretty cool. I think there is something of a sentimental feeling about it, something that spans generations where grandad and grandson played on the same field, representing the same high school.
I grew up in Olathe, and when it comes to Friday night lights, you don’t get the same feel as in the southwestern half of the state. All games are played at a pair of district stadiums that are shared by all five of the schools. There is no true home-field advantage, which I imagine would be a cool experience to have in high school like it is in Derby.
I have always thought there was something unique about playing on home turf that makes Friday nights, especially rivalry games, special. It gets you more fired up knowing that your opponent is coming into your backyard rather than driving 15-20 minutes and taking I-35 South to get to your home stadium. Olathe North against Olathe South at Olathe South would make it so much more intense.
Traveling into enemy territory might even help build a little more team camaraderie because you are in the trenches together, fighting for each other where you don’t have the comforts of your home stadium.
In the two years that I have been here, I have urged my family and friends to come to check out a game at Panther Stadium, and every time, they are blown away by the experience. It simply hits differently around here.
With a capacity of almost 4,000 in the home seating area, it truly makes a home-field advantage for the Panthers, and I know they absolutely love playing in front of the home crowd. They take pride in representing Derby, which is why the end of the season hits so hard.
Derby is a hidden gem of a town with a community that supports its high school athletes and right at the heart of it all is Panther Stadium.
