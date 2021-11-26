The smell of cooking hamburgers, sticky fingers from cotton candy, bright stadium lights and the warmth of hot chocolate on those crisp fall nights all point to one thing – Friday night high school football. There is not a town around that does football quite like Derby. With traditions spanning generations, early start tailgates and a successful season to date – green truly is magic!
Over the past year, a lot has changed as you drive down Madison Avenue and look south over Panther Stadium. New turf field, new track surface, new home grandstand and press box, new concessions building, new home side restrooms, new home locker room and remodeled visitor restrooms and concessions. All of this, made possible thanks to the community support of the 2018 bond, has helped to bring everyone back together after a nearly empty stadium last season due to COVID-19 limitations, to a tremendous fan experience watching our Panthers on the field. But it goes beyond just the football team, our award-winning marching band, cheerleaders, Pantherettes and AFJROTC have all enjoyed displaying their talents for the cheering crowds in the stands.
All these changes this year have also brought some new rules and policies for the facility. I would just like to thank everyone for graciously understanding these new rules and working with the staff on these this season. Now that the construction is over, the stadium will finally be able to be opened back up on modified hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Parts are on order to have one gate that has an automated lock which will open at 5:00 a.m. and lock at 9:00 p.m. year-round, so all are welcome to work out on the track if desired. A video security system is also in the process of being installed. It is my desire for all of us to take pride in this amazing facility and for it to give us many years of enjoyment. Thank you all for your patience during this time when the stadium had to be locked for construction to occur.
None of this could have been possible without the outstanding support that Derby Public Schools receives from the community and their willingness to invest in the school district. Not just the investment in Panther Stadium, but all the projects across the district that will serve our students well for years to come. I really appreciate the support I receive from so many in this great Derby community!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.