Well, here we are. Another year came and went and now we are set to turn the calendars and do it all over again.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m still trying to figure out how we got here. 2022 feels like a whirlwind that I got caught in somewhere around April, spitting me out just in time to experience the frigid cold of December. Smashmouth really got it right. The years start coming and they simply do not stop coming.
This entire issue of The Informer is a look back at what stood out in 2022, but while we reflect back on the highlights of the year, I also want to take time to acknowledge the potential that 2023 holds.
Among the look back at the year that was, like any awards show, there is the somber and unavoidable in memorium category that certain stories fall under – like the passing of renowned Derby sculptor John Parsons this year.
While a recap of Parsons’ legacy is already a part of this edition, I want to take this time to remember another, less local individual who passed more recently – college football coach Mike Leach.
Big 12 football fans – any college fans really – will remember Leach as a one-of-a-kind character and the mastermind of the air raid offense. His impact on the game will be a lasting one, but I think his impact on people is even more noteworthy.
After his sad and sudden passing earlier this month, I got swept down a Twitter rabbit hole. While that has not always been the best of choices in recent months, in the case of stories being shared remembering Leach I was pleasantly – and not entirely – surprised at what I found.
This is, after all, the man who spent two minutes in a preseason press conference outlining who would win in a battle of the Pac-12 mascots. Surely, there were going to be some gold nuggets shared in memory of Leach.
Just as expected, there were. Tributes poured in from former players, coaches and everything in between. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew noted he would not be in the NFL if it weren’t for Leach, while USC football coach Lincoln Riley admitted Leach put him on his eventual career path as well.
But what really sucked me in (I’ll admit there may be some bias here) was a story shared by an Idaho reporter about how Leach gave him press credentials while he was at Washington State to cover WSU football for the blog he started. Leach even promoted the blog and, again, helped fuel some professional aspirations.
While not in the same vein, I can relate to that journalist’s story. There were no Hall-of-Fame worthy coaches involved, but some local broadcasters (both TV and radio) gave a high school kid in Salina a shot to cover some prep sports and I was hooked.
In these memories shared, the lesson I latched onto as a fitting year-end message is that opportunity is out there. Whether from a renowned coach or your next-door neighbor, be ready to take those opportunities when they present themselves in 2023.
