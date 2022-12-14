When it comes to our children, we hope to be good examples for them, modeling healthy behavior. I have found that almost as often, we have an opportunity to learn from our youngest citizens.

In addition to “part-time newspaper columnist,” one of the many hats I wear is that of “assistant dog poop picker-upper.” Try not to be too envious. The other day, I diligently went about my business taking care of our dogs’ business, my three-year-old shadowing my every move. He pointed out piles that needed clearing, I accepted his direction, and to my surprise he surveyed my – our – progress with a smile of approval. “You’re doing a great job, mama.”

