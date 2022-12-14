When it comes to our children, we hope to be good examples for them, modeling healthy behavior. I have found that almost as often, we have an opportunity to learn from our youngest citizens.
In addition to “part-time newspaper columnist,” one of the many hats I wear is that of “assistant dog poop picker-upper.” Try not to be too envious. The other day, I diligently went about my business taking care of our dogs’ business, my three-year-old shadowing my every move. He pointed out piles that needed clearing, I accepted his direction, and to my surprise he surveyed my – our – progress with a smile of approval. “You’re doing a great job, mama.”
This praise was so unexpected I laughed. I knew I was doing fine, and it was such a commonplace task I hardly needed or expected approval. In fact, I realized that had a peer given me such a compliment, I might have felt patronized. Instead, I thanked him for noticing my hard work and continued working, this time with a smile on my face.
As I finished my chore, I reflected on the contrast between his constructive criticism, interest and earnest encouragement and times when I have been on the receiving end of such behavior from other adults. Although I have learned to accept and even welcome feedback, I vividly remember taking offense in the past when a colleague would inspect my work. Do they think I don’t know what I’m doing? I would grumble to myself. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has felt myself to be an expert – even if only in mundane personal matters – and felt irritated when I interpreted my expert status as being challenged.
How might things be different if we all received feedback with the humble “beginner’s mind” I had opened to my child’s comments? This concept comes from Zen Buddhism and is about openness to new perspectives, with an eagerness to learn, free from entrenched expectations. It is a mindset of the present – engaged and receptive.
Admittedly, I had begun my task as an expert who knew the “correct” way to perform to achieve a specific outcome. But, my openness helped me receive this teaching moment and made the kind words of my toddler feel even sweeter. And, I hope our interaction showed him that there is no task too small for a beginner’s mind to improve through feedback, growth and appreciation. As we near a new year, may we all strive to cultivate engaged beginners’ minds.
