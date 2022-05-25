For someone who graduated high school alongside 35 classmates, it’s hard to fathom the sheer size of the Derby High School Class of 2022. A total of 503 seniors (as of May 9) earned their diplomas this year, the most in the school’s recorded history according to DHS Principal Tim Hamblin.
It had been awhile since I’d fully covered graduation ceremonies, but being roped back in this year and hearing of the many exploits of this group of Panthers was truly a treat.
Honestly, I don’t know how Hamblin can keep track of them all, but hearing of their accomplishments it is clear the best is yet to come for the Class of ’22.
Obviously it has been a banner year for all sports at Derby High and plenty of graduating seniors are sure to make an impact at the next level. Here’s where I will also come to the defense of Andon Carpenter, who was (jokingly) singled out during graduation, and note that he is joining a Kansas football program that has the most recent victory in a New Year’s Six Bowl of any university in the state. It’s always a great day to be a Jayhawk.
The DHS senior class is more than its athletic achievements, though, with academics highlighted as well – including Pierre Mason becoming the 11th consecutive National Merit Finalist from Derby this year. Hamblin also gave kudos to several students who earned their associates degrees before receiving their official high school diploma, with some already using that as a springboard into their post-high school careers.
Working on our special Grad Salute, staff here at the Informer got to share several stories of special seniors among this year’s class – from those raising awareness (and funding) for medical issues to those taking a vested interest in serving others, both closer to home and abroad for their country.
Personally, I got to tell the story of one student’s accomplishments that fell outside the realm of athletic or academic achievement. Mariana Sosa’s story was one of pure grit and determination. When interviewing her, all I could do was sit and listen in awe as she listed the struggles she had to go through to make it up on that stage at Koch Arena May 8. But she did just that, a massive symbolic victory for herself and her younger siblings, and I can’t help but root for her continued success in whatever comes next.
Both Sosa and graduation speaker Parker Tauer spoke to the impact of the teachers at Derby High, with the latter noting DHS teacher Tyler Morris is a major inspiration for him to pursue a career in music education. While graduation is the seniors’ time to shine, I don’t think the impact of the educators helping them on that path should be taken for granted, something that is equally worthy of high praise.
No matter the size of the class (or school or community), everyone has a story to tell. This year’s group of DHS seniors truly embodied that. And their story is not over yet, with graduation merely allowing them to turn the page to the next chapter. I’m excited to see what comes next for the Class of 2022 and look forward to having more stories to tell in the future.
