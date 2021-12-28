Reflecting on 2021 as the year draws to a close, it’s hard not to let 2020 tint the bigger picture somewhat.
After all, the effects of the pandemic were still very much felt in the past year, even if the intensity was dialed down a little.
Overall, though, that intensity seemed to be present elsewhere – as the trend of extreme polarization and fracturing along political party lines continued in 2021. With the divide between parties seemingly growing larger each year, the sentiment of “you’re either with me or against me” continues to be reinforced.
You know who didn’t care for that sentiment? Obi-Wan Kenobi, who gives the column you’re reading its title. Now, while he is a fictitious character from a galaxy far, far away I think that some of his opposition to absolutes can be seen in the work of the recently deceased former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.
Reading the tributes and columns in the wake of the native Kansan and lifelong Republican’s death, there was one element I kept coming back to. In each piece I read, the authors noted that Dole was not opposed to reaching across the aisle and working with Democrats when the situation called for it.
Additionally, after reading that in each piece, the author followed up by questioning if there would ever be another Republican to fit that mold. To which I say, boy I hope so.
Think about the current issues being debated on the national level and how it has almost transformed into a sports competition featuring Republicans versus Democrats, with each side determined to win in order to secure home field advantage.
Dole saw that the key to solving the puzzle, sometimes, was working together. If Republicans continue to hold onto their pieces and Democrats hold onto theirs without any cooperation, the picture (and business at hand) will remain incomplete.
In my first official Journalism School class, I remember one of my professors encouraging us aspiring reporters to be “renaissance men,” to have varying interests and be open to various viewpoints/philosophies. It’s something I think of often when looking at the current political landscape.
That thought occurred to me again after traveling up to KC earlier this month to visit with some former roommates to see comedian Patton Oswalt perform. Now, I would say that personally I hold some different opinions and beliefs than Oswalt, but I wouldn’t write off a chance to see his show because of that. Since when do we have to share the exact same perspective to find worth in someone or something?
Limiting perspectives is like looking at one face of a die. If you focus on that one face, you lose sight of all the other possibilities that die holds. I think that mentality has bled over, somewhat, into the pandemic-dominated landscape. Open up to those possibilities and you can see that, yes, there are struggles we are going through as a nation right now, but they are not absolute. A new hope is out there.
