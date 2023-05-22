It never fails. During citywide garage sale week – which took place May 18-20 – I will personally field several calls and messages from readers wanting to make sure they gets their hands on a copy of the citywide garage sale map. This year was no different.
And I get it. Who doesn’t love hunting for a good deal? Especially after the birth of my niece earlier this year, my mom, sister and myself have kept an eye out for secondhand steals where we can find them.
While there was not an ample amount of good old-fashioned garage sales involved, Facebook Marketplace provided a bountiful haul (two cribs), with friends able to provide some helpful hand-me-downs as well. Was some reassembly acquired? Sure, but therein lies some of the fun.
Specifically, a rocking swing gifted to my sister and brother-in-law fell to me to put back together. It was a simple enough task after some quick googling and snapped back together easy, providing no small amount of satisfaction – and an even more significant dose of peace for a fussy newborn.
Hopefully all the bargain hunters were able to find similarly good deals during the citywide garage sales, though that’s not the only thing that got me thinking about value this past week.
Once again, we here at The Informer put out our annual Grad Salute following Derby High School’s May 14 commencement ceremony.
Speaking with several members of the graduating class of 2023, it got me thinking about my own graduation. Many of the latest seniors alluded to the “milestone moment” that graduation afforded.
While I don’t know if I viewed high school graduation in quite the same way – it was my ticket out, more than anything – I can appreciate the sentiment and impact it had on some of the latest DHS alumni.
For Ismael Perez-Gaspar, it was a significant achievement among his family. With his parents being from Mexico, he noted education does not typically continue past middle school there, adding to the celebration.
Meanwhile, for Alivia Turner, it was another chance to set an example and be a role model for the next generation of her family as she continues to march forward, making progress in her academic and professional career.
Then, there’s Jessica Kilpatric, who battled and was treated for stage IV cancer throughout her time in high school. Making it to graduation was not a given, which made her all the more grateful for that opportunity to walk the stage at Koch Arena on May 14.
Value is a matter of perspective. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. What might be overlooked by some might mean the world to others – a useful thought to keep in mind whether you’re seeking out some secondhand gems or continuing on in your educational journey.
