On June 12, the Denver Nuggets hoisted their first NBA championship in franchise history to cap off a dominant postseason run. The Nuggets displayed much more than their talent; the roster showed the importance of players buying into their roles.
According to Basketball Reference, Miami had higher preseason odds to win the championship at +1600, while Denver was just behind at +1800. Obviously, injuries, trades and rookie surprises always keep the odds shifting throughout the year.
Nikola Jokić has become a household name in the last few seasons, adding a championship title and NBA Finals MVP to go along with his two league MVP awards. Not a bad resumé for the Serbian and 41st overall pick, whose selection was announced on the lower-third ticker on the ESPN NBA draft broadcast during a Taco Bell commercial in 2014. Adding Jamal Murray as the seventh overall pick in 2016 created a dangerous duo.
Head coach Mike Malone and the scouting department in Denver have done an amazing job to help build around the duo of Jokić and Murray, like adding Michael Porter Jr. (when he is healthy) and Christian Braun via late-round draft steals.
As Kansans, we knew the potential of three-time state champ and former Jayhawk star Braun before he was drafted 21st overall in 2022. He was integral in KU’s run to a national title earlier that year and developed into a key player off the bench for the Nuggets. The Blue Valley Northwest alum averaged 12.3 minutes in the postseason and got his highest playing time of any postseason series in the NBA finals averaging 16.2 minutes in five games. Braun also became the fifth player to win NCAA and NBA titles in consecutive seasons.
He made his mark in Denver Nuggets lore with a crucial performance in game three of the finals with 15 points, four rebounds and an assist to give Denver a 2-1 series lead. Braun’s career game might not have been the headline of the win because both Jokić and Murray had triple-doubles in the 109-94 win, but his performance aided in a massive shift in the series.
You have to give the Heat credit because seven undrafted players appeared for Miami in the postseason. Players like Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent were invaluable in the Heat’s postseason run and will certainly get paid in the near future. Players like Braun, Martin and Vincent all found a role and remained consistent to help their teams reach the finals. If any of those three players didn’t buy into their role, it could have shifted the entire postseason.
In both third-place title runs for Derby basketball last season, head coaches Brett Flory and Dan Harrison preached that their squads were committed to their roles. That is what made Derby so successful last season.
Cooper Chadwick and Caleb Brown were two players that really stood out for the boys team. Those two seniors might not have had the biggest lines on the box score, but they were going to do their job every night. Kyler Demel bought into a role at halftime of the third-place game for the Lady Panthers on the defensive end, holding one of the best guards in the state to just two points in the second half.
Roles are key in every sport, but basketball just really pushes a player’s discipline to stay in said roles. I think there are several attributes of the professional game that I wouldn’t want younger players to imitate, but the acceptance of roles by the Nuggets roster is one that needs to be mirrored.
