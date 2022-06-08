The formula shortage continues and families across the country have struggled to find suitable baby formula with out-of-stock rates reaching 70%, 80% and even 90% depending on the city. Many Derby families have been affected, as well, and I have read pleas for help and updates about store stock on Facebook daily.
The shortage, sparked by contaminated formula that prompted a recall, has a number of intertwined causes ranging from pandemic buying behavior to a baby boom to trade policy, but it has drawn attention to an issue most of our community has probably had the good fortune not to contemplate - at least, not recently - the difficulty, cost, and imperative of feeding babies.
Babies have to eat. And, despite the availability of many types of formula in the 21st century, young babies really have only one option: human breast milk or a human breast milk substitute. And, babies need a lot of that milk to survive and grow into a healthy child. Many times, we adults are able to weather a shortage by seeking a substitute or doing without. Not true for babies, and their formula needs come with a hefty price tag during the best of times: approximately $100-200 a month, according to the research I found.
Yet, with accessing formula becoming a weekly or daily travail sometimes costing additional dollars in expense, travel, and even time off work to hunt down a can of powdered gold, human breast milk can seem “cheap” in comparison.
Setting aside the fact that a parent who is currently not lactating cannot suddenly begin lactating, breastfeeding is also expensive. In some cases, more expensive, especially when, in addition to supplies and medical support, you consider the lactating parent’s time (which we always should). I stopped counting at 1,000 hours but even if you use Kansas’ minimum wage of $7.25 as a value, that still equates to more than $7,000 in “costs” for breastfeeding my baby and now toddler - hardly free.
While this shortage drags on, I can only hope that this national crisis has drawn more attention to the challenge of feeding babies that all parents face. At the very least, I hope that more people can appreciate with compassion the difficulty, expense, and importance of accessing safe formula and breast milk. At best, we can work collectively to improve the situation by advocating for more open trade policies or providing stipends for lactating parents or building other supports so that parents and babies don’t have to go through this again.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.