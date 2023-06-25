Kelly Breckunitch mug

KELLY BRECKUNITCH

Opinion

While I am further removed than I would like to admit from my elementary school days where summer was filled with nothing but fun – trips to the pool, day camps, youth ball (and post-game treats), etc. – I still get nostalgic for those traditions of a simpler time. 

Not too long ago, a resident reached out via email asking about some of Derby's traditions. The first thing that came to mind for me was the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Festival. It’s something I’ve been a part of covering annually since I started with the Informer and seems to be a hit each year, (highly-likely) rain or shine. Barbecue, music, fun in the park, what more do you need?

