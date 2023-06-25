While I am further removed than I would like to admit from my elementary school days where summer was filled with nothing but fun – trips to the pool, day camps, youth ball (and post-game treats), etc. – I still get nostalgic for those traditions of a simpler time.
Not too long ago, a resident reached out via email asking about some of Derby's traditions. The first thing that came to mind for me was the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Festival. It’s something I’ve been a part of covering annually since I started with the Informer and seems to be a hit each year, (highly-likely) rain or shine. Barbecue, music, fun in the park, what more do you need?
This year was no different, and the added elements – especially the foam party in the Kids Corner – seemed to go over well. Attending the event always makes me reminisce about past summer traditions from my youth, too, like attending Salina’s Smoky Hill River Festival every year – which had a similar family-friendly vibe and plenty for kids to do.
My family will still go back regularly to attend the festival in Salina. While we weren’t able this year, my sister was noting that she is looking forward to the chance to take her newborn daughter to experience what was a big part of our summers as a kid. I tried to get them out to watch crowd favorite Paramount perform to close out Smoke on the Plains this year, too, but no dice.
Another routine of our summers growing up was regular trips to Wichita while my mom was attending professional development classes. While she was in class, we would go with my dad to explore the Sedgwick County Zoo, Exploration Place or a number of other interactive learning centers around the city.
Coming from Salina to Wichita, that made it quite the treat. Reflecting back and seeing what’s available to kids and families in the Derby area and across the state now, I’m jealous. The Sunflower Summer program offers those experiences for free – whether attending the zoos (Sedgwick County or Tanganyika Wildlife Park), Exploration Place, Botanica or a number of other educational institutions. Even select Wind Surge games are part of the included experiences. And I’ll do the math for you; it’s a lot shorter drive from Derby than it is from Salina.
If you’re not able to get away in the summer, the Derby Public Library has you covered, too. Through its Discovery Pass program, the library rents out tickets to many of those same destinations – though good luck getting a hold of those passes. Since the introduction of the Discovery Passes, they have been booked out months in advance.
For our most recent ZOOM magazine, one of our freelance writers did a feature on Rockin’ Rico’s Sno Balls, which immediately filled my brain with a flood of memories of summer days at the pool stopping for a sno cone afterward (big Tiger’s Blood fan over here).
Stopping by on their second day of business for the summer, I was impressed by the steady stream of traffic at Rockin’ Rico’s trailer by the movie theater. Given that, I should not have been surprised when I stopped by after Smoke on the Plains that I was the 10th car in line. I couldn’t wait it out then, but I’ll be back.
Last week’s summer solstice officially kicked off the season, while this week’s heat wave might have been a rude awakening, but summer still holds plenty of fond memories. And there’s many more to be made for kids and families around Derby, so don’t be afraid to go out and start your own summer traditions.
