Elected state officials are discussing the possibility of eliminating state income tax for retirees. And this isn’t the first time the topic has been approached, so don’t be surprised if the idea is part of the 2023 session in Topeka.
When you look beyond the obvious as to why the idea might make some sense, some will agree the benefits could go beyond just those who receive the tax breaks.
The state’s current tax policy for retirees ranks as one of the worst in the nation. According to a Kiplinger report, a finance news and business forecasting service, Kansas ranks as the fourth worst in the nation for retirees, based on each state’s tax scheme. Connecticut, Illinois, and New Jersey were the three others worse than Kansas.
The report also points out that with a state income tax ranging from 3.1% to 5.7%, an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 8.69%, and a median property tax rate of $1,369 per $100,000 of assessed home value, Kansas ranks worse than New York, which comes in at ninth-worst.
Distributions from private retirement plans, like IRAs and 401(k) plans and out-of-state public pensions are fully taxed in Kansas. The state also taxes Social Security benefits received by residents with a federal adjusted gross income of $75,000 or more.
To add to the situation, Kansas ranks much higher than most other states in combined sales tax and property taxes.
As we know, in recent years a large number of citizens in Kansas have migrated to other states. And many of those have been retirees who take a lifetime of wealth and savings with them. Plus, there are no tax incentives now that encourage retirees to return to or even come to Kansas for the first time.
Instead of forcing retirees out, maybe it’s time to give them incentives to stay. This target group has more money to buy new homes, cars, vacations and to even invest with than the average citizen. Certainly, the idea of a tax-free environment for the retired is something that may need gradual implementation, not to mention further study.
Don’t be too surprised if this concept becomes not just an issue, but a big issue, in the upcoming state elections. And why not? Retirees are only one of the strongest voting blocks in the nation. And Kansas, too.
