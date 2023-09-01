Some of you may remember or have seen short film clips of the Keystone Cops from the early 1900s. This group of less-than-fit, bumbling, old-time law enforcement officers spent more time running into each other than catching the burglar they were in hot pursuit of .
A more recent star of television was the character Barney Fife, an outwardly smug, self-important deputy sheriff of the sleepy southern town called Mayberry. His fear of appearing ignorant seemed to leave him open to being duped.
Even though we don’t know enough to assume or confirm the characters involved in a recent raid on a Kansas newspaper likened themselves to the Keystone Cops or Deputy Fife, it certainly crosses your mind.
In August, an unprecedented raid by local police who seized multiple computers, cellphones and more from the Marion County Record, reporters and the home of the publisher’s mother, was reclassified as a mistake. The seizure was based on a pretense that a local reporter had committed identity theft by looking up public information through the Kansas Department of Revenue website. A public website.
A Marion County magistrate judge had authorized the seizure, which was requested by the local police chief. The items were returned shortly after a district attorney ruled there was not sufficient evidence available to determine the seizure was justified.
Yes, the story goes on starring other community players in Marion as well, centered around someone attempting to get a liquor license who has had previous DUI convictions. And this story has probably only just begun as it heads toward a federal lawsuit against the police/city.
It’s not that a media company can’t be required to provide criminal evidence. But there has to be sufficient evidence identifying the specific information that law enforcement is looking for. And the paper has the opportunity to gather that information. You certainly can’t hall out two-thirds of a newspaper’s computing and information equipment and expect that to be lawful.
The media deals with information and communication to and from identified and unidentified sources who will always remain confidential. The sources and their information remain something that a journalist is trained to protect. It’s the reason why national stories like Watergate were able to be released. And the same thing takes place in community newspapers, too, just like the Marion County Record.
Grabbing a bunch of computers, and hauling them away for someone else to see, threatens a journalist’s ability to gather and keep sources. Exposing reliable sources in the end can result in a huge lack of government accountability. There are other reasons the seizure was a threat to free speech and the constitutional rights of not just journalists. The largest group of those who are affected by the act are you, part of all the public who deserve the right to know.
I had heard the Marion County Record gained a record number of new subscriptions after the event and a majority of the citizens were in support of the newspaper. I think as the newspaper felt violated, so did the community, and rightfully so.
That kind of support shows the relevancy of a community newspaper to its people. The attack on journalism in Marion may have opened many eyes, seeing it as an attack on their own individual rights as well.
