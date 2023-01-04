We love this time of year around the DRC. The energy level increases as more folks commit to shaking off those holiday gains and preparing for warmer weather to come. If you are recommitting to your exercise goals, we encourage you to set sustainable goals and remember that what exercise you do may not be as important as consistency. Even very moderate levels of exercise, if done consistently, can have enormously beneficial health impacts. So, if your chosen goals begin to feel unsustainable, they probably are. Rather than quit altogether, try another form of exercise or reducing frequency or intensity. Whatever your preferences, there are plenty of options at the DRC to find your personal sweet spot.
The DRC has personal trainers available to help you explore options to meet your personal goals. The DRC provides a free personal training session to all new members and personal training packages are on sale for 10% off until the end of January.
Our biggest value of the year happens in January with 20% off annual memberships. New members get free guest passes and a facility orientation. As prices increase for all forms of entertainment, our recreation center memberships remain an amazing value. And unlike other options, the cost stays the same but the value of a membership only increases the more you use it.
Many DRC programs start in January including youth and adult art, dance and culinary arts. A brand new event for the DRC is the Chocolate Bazaar. For only $5, this Feb. 4 event will include vendors, chocolate tasting, chocolate cooking demos, a baking contest and more. This event requires registration, so check it out at derbyrec.com.
We will once again hold Youth Job Connections, an eight week course teaching comprehensive job skills to kids 15-18. Date night drop off is Saturday, Feb. 11. Get a jump on Valentine’s Day and drop the kids off from 5:30-9 p.m. for a fun night of games, crafts and a pizza party. We have new classes, events, additional hours and a community open house at the Oaklawn Activity Center on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will have free food, crafts, games and other family fun. Visit our Oaklawn Activity Center page on Facebook for more information.
The DRC wishes you a happy New Year and we inspire you to be good to yourself in 2023.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.