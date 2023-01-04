We love this time of year around the DRC. The energy level increases as more folks commit to shaking off those holiday gains and preparing for warmer weather to come. If you are recommitting to your exercise goals, we encourage you to set sustainable goals and remember that what exercise you do may not be as important as consistency. Even very moderate levels of exercise, if done consistently, can have enormously beneficial health impacts. So, if your chosen goals begin to feel unsustainable, they probably are. Rather than quit altogether, try another form of exercise or reducing frequency or intensity. Whatever your preferences, there are plenty of options at the DRC to find your personal sweet spot.

The DRC has personal trainers available to help you explore options to meet your personal goals. The DRC provides a free personal training session to all new members and personal training packages are on sale for 10% off until the end of January.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.