We are proud to introduce the launch of our brand-new district website and mobile app, as well as new websites for each of our 12 schools. With a fresh design and user-friendliness in mind, this new platform offers a wide variety of features designed with our students, staff, families and community members in mind.
Our websites and mobile app, using the content management system Finalsite, were designed to provide easy access to important information, logins, news, events and resources. A few select areas I feel are important to highlight ahead of visiting the site for the first time:
• Please make note of the nine circle icons on the homepage. Students, parents and staff have a designated page where logins and other important resources can be found. This is also where you will find quick access to reporting a safety tip requesting facility use, enrollment, daily meal menu, school year calendar and registration with SafeVisitor.
• Translation options are now in the upper left of the “sticky menu” next to the globe icon at the top of the screen. These language options are based on home languages present at Derby Public Schools.
• Any pages you have previously bookmarked, or if you are trying to access from a saved email or resource, will need to be updated. The information is likely still on the website but will have a new URL path.
• Utilize the search functionality on the new site. This easy-to-use search tool in the top right of the homepage was designed with ease of use, convenience and commonly accessed items in mind. Searching for Board of Education, Needs Assessment or budget information? They are easy to find in the navigation OR simply do a quick search!
Additionally, we now have a brand new mobile app - our first! The district app is intended as an on-the-go information source for students, staff and families. The app houses district news stories, the district calendar and school calendars as well as quick access to resources such as the website, school menus, logins and many more. The app is intended to be a quick reference to reach commonly used resources. It is also hosted by Finalsite and is a free download on both Android and IOS. To download the app, go to your app store and simply search “Derby Public Schools USD260” and look for the district logo icon.
Communication vehicles need to be continually assessed and evaluated to ensure they are effective. With our new websites, based on feedback received, we were looking for ease of use, quality support and functionality both for the users on our website as well as the staff behind the scenes who create the content on each site. The goal was to provide a user experience that provided quick access to resources and an overall enjoyable, easy experience while on the site. Whether you are on your computer or on the go with your smartphone, our platform ensures you stay connected and engaged easier than before. Please take a moment to to check out our new sites. We hope you enjoy the experience!
