Katie Carlson Mug NEW
COURTESY

We are proud to introduce the launch of our brand-new district website and mobile app, as well as new websites for each of our 12 schools. With a fresh design and user-friendliness in mind, this new platform offers a wide variety of features designed with our students, staff, families and community members in mind. 

Our websites and mobile app, using the content management system Finalsite, were designed to provide easy access to important information, logins, news, events and resources. A few select areas I feel are important to highlight ahead of visiting the site for the first time:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.