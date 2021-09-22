Each year when school supplies make their appearance on store shelves and the dog days of summer reach their peak, there is an excitement which fills the air.
The start of a new school year is an opportunity for new growth, new dreams, and fresh chances. It is a time to embrace the future while honoring the past and is often marked by backpacks that are larger than kindergarteners, parents who are misty-eyed at drop-off, and teachers who return with a renewed sense of purpose and enthusiasm.
In just a few short days, Cooper will move from our existing school building which has housed all of these new beginnings since 1954. For 67 years, Cooper has been the “nest” that has protected, nurtured, and inspired students to dream each and every day for a brighter future.
Traditions which make Cooper unique and beautiful will transfer into our new, state-of-the-art modern school facility made possible by the generous community of Derby in the 2018 bond. Our students will have flexible work spaces and furniture to facilitate collaborative learning, outdoor learning spaces, an ADA-compliant playground, and an irrigated soccer field. Enlarged classroom sizes, state-of-the-art music and art suites, and a performance stage will promote learning for all.
We have focused on the feather of the eagle throughout the design process for graphics and visual features throughout the building. Like a feather, we believe that each student is beautiful and unique. Yet it is the collection of feathers united which form the majesty and strength of an eagle. Cooper will continue to be the nest which nurtures all students and equips them to SOAR high for their dreams.
Our new building will continue to protect, nurture, and raise generations of Oaklawn families. I look forward to the continuation of new beginnings, new dreams, and misty-eyed parents who entrust their children to our care. We will host a final open house to walk through one last time in our current building on Sept. 23. Students will not have school on Sept. 24 in order to accommodate the move.
On Sept. 27 we will begin writing the next chapter in our new building. A ribbon cutting and open house for the new school will occur at a later date.
To the Derby Public Schools community, I thank you deeply. Thank you for making this possible for Cooper students. Thank you for demonstrating that green is truly magic.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.