Derby is a very unique city, and there is a lot to like about it. As someone who grew up in Olathe, I can see a lot of similarities. There is a major city not too far away; it is continually growing and something new is coming in all the time. Sometimes, growing up in Olathe, it was so metro-focused that you lost that small-town feel that you find here. The strong sense of community in Derby is something that I have come to enjoy in my three years here so far.

Obviously, I always carry that hometown KC pride, more like metro pride, and there are days I miss home; who doesn’t? It’s the place where I grew up; my whole family is still up there; I have so many good memories that I’ve made with them. Who doesn’t miss their old stomping grounds every once in a while, right? Musicians talk about home all the time. Ed Sheeran’s hit song Castle on the Hill comes to mind.

