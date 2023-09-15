Derby is a very unique city, and there is a lot to like about it. As someone who grew up in Olathe, I can see a lot of similarities. There is a major city not too far away; it is continually growing and something new is coming in all the time. Sometimes, growing up in Olathe, it was so metro-focused that you lost that small-town feel that you find here. The strong sense of community in Derby is something that I have come to enjoy in my three years here so far.
Obviously, I always carry that hometown KC pride, more like metro pride, and there are days I miss home; who doesn’t? It’s the place where I grew up; my whole family is still up there; I have so many good memories that I’ve made with them. Who doesn’t miss their old stomping grounds every once in a while, right? Musicians talk about home all the time. Ed Sheeran’s hit song Castle on the Hill comes to mind.
Even though it stinks to have your childhood sports teams farther away - even if the 2023 baseball season will likely be the worst in franchise history - it is nice to stay inside the Sunflower State and be only about three hours away from home. Derby has really started to grow on me and even my family whenever they come down to visit.
When my parents come down to Derby, they always make an effort to visit the beautiful parks, the local boutiques and the local eats Panther Country has to offer. Of course, they love going to Panther Stadium on Friday nights.
Before you get on me for only talking about sports, which is 90 percent of my job, I might add there are plenty of other organizations that are always cooking up something special, and it seems like there is always something going on around town. You have big events like the Smoke on the Plains, Halloween Hullabaloo/Chili Cook-off, Taste of Derby and Third Thursdays. Then, on any given weekend, there is something put on by the Derby Recreation Commission, local churches and other organizations, especially around holidays.
I go out to take pictures at some of these events for our community page throughout the year, and it always makes me think that Derby would be a great place to grow up, not only because of the events throughout town but also the community itself.
Another piece of the puzzle that makes Derby so great is the community. There is such a strong sense of community in Derby that it is really special to see and is often forgotten in other parts of the country. There is an interest in whatever is going on at the high school, from the sports teams to the marching band. There are also a ton of former Derby alums that end up back to teach, work or coach in the district. People around this city invest and rally around its high school students to help them thrive. There is also a unique sense of support for military and first responders. The city of Derby does so much to honor its veterans and support those working at McConnell Air Force Base, and the first responders are always out and about at events. Derby takes a ton of pride in being a Purple Heart City, which is well deserved.
I might just sound like a hype-man, but my point is that there is so much more to Derby than people realize. It is so much more than a suburb of Wichita. My biggest hope is that it doesn’t get taken for granted.
