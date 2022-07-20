We are excited to celebrate National Night Out this year on Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, 1900 E. James St.

What is National Night Out? This national observance provides a welcome opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. In an effort to build relationships with residents, the Derby Police Department and Fire & Rescue hold a free swim night at Rock River Rapids. Police officers and firefighters will be there to answer questions and interact with kids and adults.

