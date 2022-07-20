We are excited to celebrate National Night Out this year on Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, 1900 E. James St.
What is National Night Out? This national observance provides a welcome opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. In an effort to build relationships with residents, the Derby Police Department and Fire & Rescue hold a free swim night at Rock River Rapids. Police officers and firefighters will be there to answer questions and interact with kids and adults.
Activities include displays from McConnell military police, Derby Fire & Rescue fire safety house, Derby Police crime scene van, Safety Town and even a bicycle rodeo – so have your kids bring their bikes or ride to the park as a family.
Walmart partners with us on the event by providing ice cream sandwiches, and Morrison Roofing & Construction will provide free hot dogs. Free swimming and food along with Derby police officers and firefighters? It can’t get much better than that.
If you choose to have a block party in your neighborhood on National Night Out, or another date during the year, contact the Derby Police Department at 788-1557 and officers can provide barricades so you can celebrate safely. This service is available year-round.
We look forward to seeing you and your family at the water park on Aug. 2!
