My wife and I recently met up with some old friends in Springfield, Ill., and took the time to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.  And to say the least, it was interesting to see some of the parallels from that time to the current day. 

One thing I was vividly reminded of was Lincoln’s internal battle within Congress, his own party, and his cabinet members to end slavery. It was incredibly difficult. The challenges of converting party members and others seemed nearly impossible, but still familiar to our current times today in many ways.

