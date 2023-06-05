My wife and I recently met up with some old friends in Springfield, Ill., and took the time to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. And to say the least, it was interesting to see some of the parallels from that time to the current day.
One thing I was vividly reminded of was Lincoln’s internal battle within Congress, his own party, and his cabinet members to end slavery. It was incredibly difficult. The challenges of converting party members and others seemed nearly impossible, but still familiar to our current times today in many ways.
He was a calm master, in most cases, of rationally displaying the values of going down a path that was at the time not popular, but morally correct. And of course, some back room deals, just as today, were all part of getting what he wanted.
The press did not treat Lincoln kindly either and overall sided with the liberal party. A room full of hand-drawn opinion cartoons that appeared in various newspapers made Lincoln out to be everything from a Satan-possessed monster to a mindless fool. Sound familiar?
The process of change and the challenges that go with it were clearly stressful for him. And if that wasn’t enough, the loss of two sons during his time brought pain to his life in ways many of us can’t truly know. His wife Mary endured these losses, too, and in the end the loss of her husband as well.
Times were tough for the Lincolns, not just politically, but personally.
History ranks Abraham Lincoln as one of our greatest presidents, if not the greatest. And that comes because history has defined his accomplishment on a topic that was more divisive than any we have ever experienced as a country. History, whether good or bad, is a part of learning how to handle the future.
When you look at the price Lincoln paid for his works and where this country has gone with slavery and especially racism, the positive strides are gigantic.
The complete and total cleansing of any social injustice may be impossible. In every corner of our world evil still exists and always will, even to a minuscule degree. Those who choose to distort reality and expand false assumptions without looking at where we truly have come may have other more sinister motives in mind.
We still struggle today as a country with what is right or wrong. But during my trip to Springfield, what I saw in the works of Abraham Lincoln gave me hope that good can prevail in the end. But it may take a true Lincoln-like leader to get there.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.