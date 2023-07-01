As difficult as it may be to believe, 2023 is already halfway over. Though the end of the year is often viewed as a time of reflection, the month of July is an excellent time to look at any personal goals youve set. This mid-year point is the time to ask yourself, Where am I at in this goal? Have I made progress or do I need to reassess? What other ways can I support myself in reaching this goal?”

We are here to help you continue working toward your goals, whatever they may be. If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals going, we’ll be offering half off our Rock River Rapid fitness classes beginning July 10. You can also sign up for a fall softball league by Aug. 6 or pickleball tournament on Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.