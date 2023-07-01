As difficult as it may be to believe, 2023 is already halfway over. Though the end of the year is often viewed as a time of reflection, the month of July is an excellent time to look at any personal goals you’ve set. This mid-year point is the time to ask yourself, “Where am I at in this goal? Have I made progress or do I need to reassess? What other ways can I support myself in reaching this goal?”
We are here to help you continue working toward your goals, whatever they may be. If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals going, we’ll be offering half off our Rock River Rapid fitness classes beginning July 10. You can also sign up for a fall softball league by Aug. 6 or pickleball tournament on Sept. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.
Does your goal include more memorable family time? We have a variety of family-friendly special events, many of which are free, including Ice Cream Day July 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Warren Riverview Park and July 13 at Idlewild Park from 1 to 2 p.m. Register for the Family Campout with us on Aug. 25 or watch the Movie in the Park featuring “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on the same day. You can also attend the Kids Fishing Derby at High Park on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.
Your goals should be specific to you and can change as your needs change. From arts to wellness, we have a class or event that can help you on that journey. Our mission at the DRC is to create happiness and lifelong personal growth, and living that mission is the best way for us to help you in sticking with your personal goals. Who knows, you may even pick up a new hobby!
