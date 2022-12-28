OPINION: Jim Howell

Sedgwick County Commission, Fifth District

This is the time of year when many organizations and municipalities cobble together some sort of “legislative platform.” This year, Sedgwick County passed its own 2023 legislative agenda, but we also adopted a joint platform with several of the larger local entities like the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

I have read many of the various organizational and municipal legislative platforms, and it is interesting how many topics are raised. If we compiled the ideas across the platforms, we would say the collective goals are, more AND less government, more AND less regulation, more spending and less taxes. These ideas are obviously conflicting and considered together is impossible.

