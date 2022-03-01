March is the month for madness and at the DRC, this is no exception. This March will be one to remember! The Derby Rec has recently adopted six Core Values to our culture. Among one of those is Embracing Community. This March we are embracing Derby and our surrounding areas in a big way! We are offering a FREE facility week, March 5-11. What does FREE facility week mean? It means any ONE is welcome, from any WHERE. You are welcome to come and visit as many times as you want and bring as many guests as you want! The facilities are your oyster. Come play pickleball, basketball, racquetball, walk or run the track, lift some weights in the fitness center, swim laps or swim recreationally, AND take a fitness class or two.
If that isn’t sweet enough for you, get this … 20% off annual memberships! All annual memberships are discounted by 20% from March 5-11 only. Been a member previously? Forgot to renew your membership in January? ALL are welcome to purchase! This discount is applied to Individual, Family, Youth, Senior and/or Military annual memberships.
Also happening that week is Spring program registration! Monday, March 7 begins our Spring program and class registration. We have a TON of new programs up our sleeve and can’t wait to show them to you. Program guides hit the mail this weekend and are just in time for you to mark off the classes you want to register for. Don’t forget to download our “DerbyRecGo” app from your phone’s app store to get all of our programs at the click of a button. If you are one who struggles with remembering your account info for registration or renewing your membership, we’ve added a “Sign in” using your Facebook for your convenience. So while you are enjoying the facility the week of March 5-11, sign up for some programs too! Programs are not included in our sale of facility free week.
As if that wasn’t enough, we have a few more things up our sleeve to enjoy in the month of March for spring break! If you haven’t already, sign your team up for the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament (grades 5-8), or register for a cooking class.
Be sure to stop by the DRC or OAC during Membership Madness in March. Let the madness begin!
