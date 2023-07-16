Brandon Russell Mug

BRANDON RUSSELL

DERBY CHIEF OF POLICE

 COURTESY

Greetings Derby! I wanted to reintroduce myself now that I will be serving as your new Chief of Police. I have worked for the Derby Police Department for 24 years. Most recently, I served as the Deputy Police Chief for seven years under Chief Robert Lee, who retired July 4.  

I have served as the CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) Manager for the department, served on the Special Operations Team, served in most areas of the department (from police officer to Deputy Chief), and fill in as a firearms Instructor.  

