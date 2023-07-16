Greetings Derby! I wanted to reintroduce myself now that I will be serving as your new Chief of Police. I have worked for the Derby Police Department for 24 years. Most recently, I served as the Deputy Police Chief for seven years under Chief Robert Lee, who retired July 4.
I have served as the CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) Manager for the department, served on the Special Operations Team, served in most areas of the department (from police officer to Deputy Chief), and fill in as a firearms Instructor.
I have received several awards including 2020 Officer of the Year, Distinguished Service Award and Letters of Accommodation.
Prior to my career in Derby, I served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for seven years while working for the Wichita State University Police Department and the Central Intelligence Agency.
I graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and graduated from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Police School of Police Staff & Command.
The department has grown quite a bit over the last 24 years. We now have 51 police officers and 13 support staff along with a $6.2 million budget.
My goal as Chief is to lead the department in its mission to provide a safe and secure community. We will strive to build relationships with stakeholders, businesses and community partners and work to maintain a low crime rate to ensure quality of life for all residents.
A little bit more about me outside of work. I am a member of the Derby Rotary Club, which meets every Friday at lunch. I am married to Elizabeth and have three adult children, one of which was married July 1. I also serve on the security team at my church.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me directly at 788-1557 or brandonrussell@derbyweb.com. I look forward to my new role and leading an outstanding police department.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.