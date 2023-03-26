OPINION: David Dinell

DAVID DINELL

Opinion

In yet another legislative session, the possibility of Kansans obtaining needed relief through regulated medical marijuana has gone down in flames.

Earlier this month, a Senate committee shelved a bill that would have allowed those suffering from more than 20 different conditions the ability to have their doctors allow them to use marijuana as a form of treatment. This after the House passed a medical marijuana bill in 2021. However, the hard-line is Senate leadership decided they couldn't be bothered with this.

