Public Service Recognition Week 2022 is May 1 thru 7. The purpose of this week is to celebrate and honor government employees, and I’m proud to tell you we have the best of the best working for the City of Derby.
I took over as City Manager in December 2021. In my short time so far managing the City I have been blown away by the quality of professionals we have working here. Derby’s mission is to create vibrant neighborhoods, nurture a strong business community, and preserve beautiful green spaces, and I can say without a doubt that we have dedicated employees who work hard to fulfill that mission daily.
City employees are creative and skilled at what they do and work to provide quality customer service for our residents. They perform a variety of diverse work functions ranging from public works employees who operate our wastewater treatment plant and fix our streets, public safety professionals such as firefighters and police officers who keep our community safe, to drivers of the Derby Dash who provide transportation for seniors and disabled residents. The City has so many different operational areas that it would be too much to list them all here, but it is truly a team effort by all to keep the city running smoothly every day.
Public Service Recognition Week always includes Star Wars Day on May 4th. I think this is appropriate because we have some true jedis who work for the City. Staff are true public servants who work hard to perform their duties, knowing that working together as a team they are able to accomplish goals that would otherwise be impossible for a single person. City staff also work hard to mentor and train each other, much like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. Training and mentorship allow us to make sure we are being efficient and effective in our various roles and help ensure that knowledge is passed on to the next generation of employees. The force is strong within our city employees!
So please join me in thanking City employees for what they do. They are key pieces of what makes Derby great, and I look forward to seeing Derby continue to thrive in the future with their continued efforts. #derbyproud
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.