If you’re in a rush, I’ll jump straight to the conclusion: everyone should be wearing masks right now, and particularly, we as a community should insist everyone wear masks in public schools.
You are tired of this. I am tired of this. We are all tired of this. But, COVID is still a problem. New mutations are more contagious and, although infections in children are mostly mild, they are rising.
Because of human factors like increased social mobility (hello, summer vacation!) and the abandonment of mask wearing, those more-contagious virus strains will continue to circulate, creating more infections, and eventually, more mutations.
Already, the administered vaccinations are coming under threat from strains of COVID that have mutated enough to find a way through defenses. Vaccinated people are still more protected than unvaccinated (as of August 2, 97% of hospitalized COVID cases were in unvaccinated patients), and most vaccinated people are not getting infected with COVID, but it appears that vaccinated people are likely able to spread COVID, especially the more contagious newer strains.
So, we have made some progress, but as a whole, our community remains vulnerable to spreading a contagious, dangerous virus especially when large numbers of people are in close quarters with poor airflow for prolonged periods of time … places like schools.
Higher vaccination rates can help. Children who spend time around vaccinated adults are getting sick less often. Vaccinated teachers, family, and caregivers can provide a protective bubble around young children.
Mask mandates are returning, including in Kansas City, and businesses around town. I wish that we cared enough about each other to wear them voluntarily
(I do, for the record), but it seems like we need rules to enforce these simple, protective steps.
There are other simple, affordable things that are proven to help reduce the spread of sickness – COVID included. Wearing masks (to keep your breath from others), maintaining social distance, avoiding crowded indoor places, and generally reducing your social circulation so you come in contact with fewer people. In short, stay home more, be selective about when and where you go, and when you go, always wear your mask. It’s boring, it’s restrictive, it’s safe, it’s easy, it works.
Masks in schools help protect students and the adults who teach and support them. Simple as that. As the virus continues to mutate, fall and winter could be bleak. Kids should wear masks now to protect continuity of the educational environment (unless you are a fan of emergency shut downs) and to protect everyone’s health.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.