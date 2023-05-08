This school year has gone by very quickly, and many new and positive things are taking place in our schools. Our strategic plan, that staff and community formed through various committees, is well underway.  Many individuals and teams, in and out of our district, have already spent time working diligently to achieve the goals that were adopted. We are very thankful to all for their work to creatively and thoughtfully fine-tune our district and its processes, and to give a path to positive improvement overall.

Each of our building leadership teams also tackled the important task of creating a building needs assessment, and my initial impression was that ours is probably one of the best in the state. I was amazed at the attention to detail and thorough work that our teams compiled that will aid the administration and board to prioritize the funding for upcoming school years.

