This school year has gone by very quickly, and many new and positive things are taking place in our schools. Our strategic plan, that staff and community formed through various committees, is well underway. Many individuals and teams, in and out of our district, have already spent time working diligently to achieve the goals that were adopted. We are very thankful to all for their work to creatively and thoughtfully fine-tune our district and its processes, and to give a path to positive improvement overall.
Each of our building leadership teams also tackled the important task of creating a building needs assessment, and my initial impression was that ours is probably one of the best in the state. I was amazed at the attention to detail and thorough work that our teams compiled that will aid the administration and board to prioritize the funding for upcoming school years.
Many of our staff recently completed pilot programs for new curriculum at the middle school level that was approved by the board. We hope that this updated curriculum will better serve our students academically and provide staff with material that is complete and fully accessible.
I would need a full-time secretary to document and share all of the many things that our staff does each and every day for our students. We have a topnotch operations team that cares for our buildings and property, an amazing transportation department that oversees our students’ safe arrival to and from school each day, and a wonderful technology department that keeps our network correctly operating to allow access to students, staff and the community 24 hours a day. I know that we have a faculty that is extremely dedicated to the work they provide for our district and we are very thankful for each and every one of them.
The teaching world today is without a doubt extremely challenging. Rising criticism of public education, rising costs of living and behavioral issues in the classroom, to name just a few. Challenges like these tend to rise to the top, and they don’t get any easier to address or solve. I fully admit that I couldn’t do what our teachers and paraprofessionals do each and every day with a wide range of students, each with individual needs and academic hurdles. However, we have a dedicated team that faces these challenges daily, and many evenings as well. I am thankful for all of them. It’s been stated many times before that your people are the most important thing any entity has and that is definitely what makes Derby stand out.
Last, but definitely not least, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a long-time staff member and Derby alumni, Mr. Tim Hamblin. Tim has served Derby Public Schools for many years. I can’t imagine the number of students over the years that he has positively impacted, no doubt well into the thousands. As a district and community, we are thankful for the work he has done on behalf of our students and children, and I am personally thankful to him for him being a role model for our youth.
I know that our high school students look up to Mr. Hamblin and have a tremendous amount of respect for him. His resignation came as a surprise, to say the least, but I want to congratulate him on his career here in Derby and future in USD 259. I know that he always wanted Derby Public Schools to move forward in a positive direction. I never doubted that, and for that he has my respect. Thank you, Tim, and all of our staff, for striving to make Derby Public Schools better each day, one student at a time.
