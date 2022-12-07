With the holiday around the corner, families and friends will come together to celebrate the joy of the season. And with that comes conversations and discussions that could engage differing political views.
In an effort to ease the tension or anger that can come with the collision of viewpoints, I’ve researched some ways to keep the peace and still enjoy the holidays. It may not be necessary to shy away from conversations like this, but having some boundaries and understandings ahead of time can help the day still be positive.
My first suggestion is to pay no attention to how our elected officials handle political conflicts. In today’s climate, they may be the worst example. Here are a few good examples of some priorities that you may want to consider when differing political viewpoints come head to head.
Stay calm. Not doing so can create a catalyst for increased anger. We should listen to everything that is said from a place of compassion and don’t assume you automatically have to have a defense. Ask questions instead of doing all the talking yourself. If you feel a need to respond, be prepared to do it with information or facts and not emotions. Remember, stay calm.
Decide how much you want to engage in political conversation and what you will do when you want to disengage from the topic. To disengage, consider saying something like, “I know this topic means a lot to both of us. And it’s important to enjoy our time together, so let’s go see if we can help in the kitchen.”
In any conversation the use of dialectics, or the idea that two things that seem opposite can be true at the same time, helps when trying to balance multiple viewpoints. They also help us to avoid blaming and can help prevent from being “stuck” in conflict.
Saying things like “There is always more than one way to see a situation and more than one way to solve a problem,” or “I know that all people have unique qualities and different points of view,” can help to neutralize things or create a bridge in discussion.
The most important thing to remember when difficult conversations come up over the holidays is Jesus is the reason for the season. And Jesus is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13 says, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Even if your annoying uncle can’t take the social cue and shut the political talk down or you get too invested in the political discourse, let everything you do be done in love. That may even mean sacrificing political opinions for a couple of hours or more.
Christ’s birth was the beginning of a life that demonstrated love from the first to the last breath. Maybe that should be the focal point of the dinner discussions this year.
