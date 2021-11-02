The DRC has lots of opportunities to stay fit over the holidays. The DRC will be offering personal training specials over “Black Friday” weekend Nov. 26-28 with discounts up to 25% depending on how many sessions you purchase. Personal training allows you to design and pursue a program with a fitness professional. For many people this helps to get off to a fresh start in their fitness journey and maintain their progress with support and accountability from another person.
In November the DRC will offer two “Girls Night Out” cooking classes with “Cheesecake Rolls” on Nov. 18 and “Holiday Truffle Tower” on Nov. 19. These are wonderful opportunities for a fun night out with friends. For a night out with your special someone the DRC is offering “Date Night Surf and Turf” on Nov. 6. There are numerous other opportunities for cooking adventures including many classes designed for younger chefs!
The kids can also have a fantastic art experience with “My Own Christmas Tree” in which youth design and paint their own lighted ceramic Christmas trees. Perfect for home decorations or gifts for a loved one. Another great opportunity is “Floral Holiday Bootcamp” in which participants can design festive fresh holiday wreaths for front doors taught by LUSH ICT.
These are just a few of our many opportunities available in November. At times the holidays can be overwhelming and we suggest taking opportunities to invest in your fitness and overall mental health. One of our favorite traditions is Go ’N’ Gobble. Join us as the DRC opens from 8-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning with a full array of fitness classes and all other amenities. This is a great way to get your holiday off to a good start and fight that holiday bulge. Regular physical activity helps to keep oneself centered and focused on physical goals – especially over the holidays. We encourage you to stay involved in a range of healthy activities to maintain a healthy lifestyle balance over the holidays.
