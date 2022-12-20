It’s hard to believe I am wrapping up my first full year as the city manager for Derby. It has been a busy but productive year. I am proud of the progress we have made and look forward to the challenge of the work that will continue into the future.
City employees are the heartbeat of our organization, and I can tell you unequivocally we have some of the most dedicated municipal employees in Kansas. I am proud to have made key leadership hires this year, including Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson, Finance Director Megan Sneller, and Senior Services and Transportation Director Jenny Foster-Farquhar. We still have challenges for employee recruitment and retention like many industries are seeing. However, we are pushing forward as an organization to make sure we have competitive wages and benefits and a positive workplace culture to help keep and attract the best and brightest. If you have an interest in a fun and rewarding job with the city, I invite you to visit DerbyKS.com/jobs to apply.
We are fortunate in Derby to be experiencing growth on both the commercial and residential front. In 2022 the city issued nearly $49 million in valuation of building permits. On the residential side, the city issued 190 building permits, including 112 duplex units. On the commercial side, we are seeing continued development along Rock Road, including the last phase of the Derby STAR bond district, which was approved earlier this year.
The city also received a $5 million grant to redo frontage roads around Wal-Mart north to Patriot Avenue. That project is under design and will help improve traffic flow safety and redevelopment of the area. The Commercial Façade Improvement Program along K-15 has been a success. The program began in 2022 and the city awarded seven projects for a total of $38,862 in grants. Investment from the awardees continues to well exceed the required 50% grant match with more than $116,000 in private funds invested in these target areas by business owners.
Derby is an amazing community with great things happening and it is my honor to serve as city manager. I am open to hearing your thoughts and feedback as well, so we can continue to improve. Please feel free to reach out to me at kielmangus@derbyweb.com or by calling 316-788-1519.
While I reflect back on a busy 2022, I get even more excited about what’s to come in 2023. I hope you all are excited too.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.