OPINION: Kiel Mangus

KIEL MANGUS

Derby City Manager

It’s hard to believe I am wrapping up my first full year as the city manager for Derby. It has been a busy but productive year. I am proud of the progress we have made and look forward to the challenge of the work that will continue into the future.

City employees are the heartbeat of our organization, and I can tell you unequivocally we have some of the most dedicated municipal employees in Kansas. I am proud to have made key leadership hires this year, including Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson, Finance Director Megan Sneller, and Senior Services and Transportation Director Jenny Foster-Farquhar. We still have challenges for employee recruitment and retention like many industries are seeing. However, we are pushing forward as an organization to make sure we have competitive wages and benefits and a positive workplace culture to help keep and attract the best and brightest. If you have an interest in a fun and rewarding job with the city, I invite you to visit DerbyKS.com/jobs to apply.

