High school. When that phrase comes to mind, I think of hanging out with friends every day, having all As, driving everywhere – like the movies.
But in reality, high school was sitting in my room for half of my sophomore year, barely talking to people, doing class from my bed on a computer screen.
My freshman year was cut short.
My last year is almost over, and I feel as though my experience was robbed by something out of anyone’s control.
I feel as though past classes, before the class of 2020, got so much more than us, not that it’s something against them.
However, let me take a look at what was good.
I met some of my closest friends, I’m going to a good college, I'm graduating with honors.
I went to L.A with my favorite people in school. I spent late night talking to friends about plans. I am spending my last year as a senior editor for the yearbook and newspaper.
I’m at a place where I can be content with who I am, and live in the moment, rather than in the past.
I encourage everyone to live in the moment.
Don’t take anything for granted, because just like my high school career, it can all change in an instant.
But now when I look back at what was supposed to be the time of my life, I feel nostalgic and sad. I grieve, almost, for the time lost due to unforeseen circumstances.
I can safely say, no matter what happened, that was high school, and I am me.
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion by a guest columnist from Derby High School. The Informer has invited DHS journalism students to participate in sharing their voice in the community.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.