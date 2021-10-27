Political wonks like me really enjoy election season. I like connecting with the candidates to find out why they are running for office, to understand their perspective and learn what they hope to accomplish. I spend a fair amount of time studying the information so that I can vote for what I think are the best people.
To those of us who think elections are best when more people engage the opportunity, we can be glad that in the last decade the number of residents in Sedgwick County that are registered to vote increased from 52.1% to 61.5% of our population.
Sedgwick County had impressive voter engagement when 70.3% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 Presidential Election. Unfortunately, at the other end of the spectrum, in 2017, only 8.3% of registered voters cast a ballot. Worse, that only represents a dismal 4.6% of the overall population that year. Combined, these local levels of government collect billions of dollars in tax revenue to provide critical services.
When so many people have strong opinions about their streets, parks, crime, taxes, bullying, and many other related topics, it is clear that local elections, including city and school elections, have the greatest impact on your daily life and our community.
Just before each election, I have people reach out to me for my thoughts on the candidates. I welcome these calls and I am glad folks are getting information to vote. However, I wonder whether they passed up seeing information that was readily available.
Over the years, I have noticed candidate engagement has devolved somewhat to the detriment of representative democracy. One idiom candidates hear from other electeds is, “if you don’t knock doors, you won’t win.” I think that is still generally true but it is notably more difficult to meet voters in 2021.
Why? Because about half of all homes have a digital video doorbell. I am sure we all agree, we don’t like answering the door to strangers. Most visitors are peddling something we don’t want. Perhaps we are just busy or we don’t feel safe. I get it. It’s unlikely a homeowner will answer the door if they do not know who is knocking or what they want.
If we want to embrace representative government, we should invest effort to learn about the candidates. They are trying to get our attention. It is up to us to engage them, read their platform, and vote. If you don’t vote, you are conceding to the voice of others.
