Time flies like an arrow. Soon, 2021 will be a memory and we will focus on the next thing on the calendar. But this week as we celebrate Christmas, and next week when we start chewing on 2022, perhaps this is a good opportunity to consider more than just the miraculous incarnation of the Messiah.
Throughout the Christmas season, we get bombarded with commercialization that can displace the true meaning of Christmas. I am glad that I have a great church to make Christmas special this year as they focus all of us on the real reason for this glorious season.
If you are not involved in a local church, perhaps this is a good time to change that. One of the hottest county topics revolves around the exploding mental health crisis. Derby has at least 20 churches ready to help us and more on the horizon.
Our family has attended Calvary Baptist Church here in Derby for many years. In fact, we loved our church so much, we decided to move to Derby just so that we could be more involved. Since then, we have raised our family and I have witnessed the positive influence our church has had on my family.
The truth is, the church has helped each member of our family and we are all better for it. We committed 30 years ago to participate personally and attend faithfully. Our kids grew up thinking this is normal as they learned the scriptures through children’s programs such as AWANA and Sunday School.
Over the years, we have had a few situations develop where we were discouraged or needed help. The church family jumped in to help us with sincere encouragement and physical supports. We, too, reach out to those in the church who are hurting and those with physical needs. The network of support from our church family is similar to an actual family. Several of our kids were married there and we celebrated our loved ones as they have graduated from this world.
If you do not have a church family, let me encourage you check out the options. We have so many great churches in Derby and they make our lives better. You will make true friends and you will find comfort when life gets difficult. People may assume the church needs us but I contend we need the church. Being part of a church family is good for our overall mental and spiritual health.
Stay safe as you celebrate.
