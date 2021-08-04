Can you believe it? Summer is coming to a close and school is starting back up! What a great summer it has been for the Derby Recreation Commission and Rock River Rapids! We want to say thank you to all who have participated in our camps, clinics, sports and much more.
But as summer activities wind down and schedules start to fill up, the DRC wants to invite you to add our “Listen to your Art” Hubbard Arts Center Open House to your list of things to do.
Our “Listen to your Art” Open House will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Hubbard Arts Center at 309 N. Woodlawn. This family-friendly event will have lots of things to do. If you have never been to the Hubbard Arts Center, come take a tour, enter to win some great raffle prizes, and participate in one or three of our demonstrations going on.
There will be pottery throwing, speed paintings, Make-It-Take-It crafts, cooking demos, dance instruction, guest singers (including American Idol and local talent Makayla Brownly), B98 on-site DJ, Sing-Off Auditions, free food, bounce houses, and more.
The “Listen to your Art” theme was designed to encompass all that we have to offer at the Hubbard Arts Center. From pot throwing to sewing, culinary arts and dance, to a newly finished sound studio offering basic recording and editing classes this fall session. Be one of the first people to use the studio, also known as “The Cove,” by signing up for a LIVE audition for our DRC Sing-Off to be held in October.
Auditions are free to those who sign up for our spots at the Open House event. The top 10 auditioners will be chosen to participate in the Sing-Off in front of a LIVE audience.
