The harbingers of fall are everywhere: yellow school buses tracing their street routes, the water park is closed – with only the annual hilarious Pooch Party on Aug. 20 left to enjoy – and we soon can hear the Derby High School marching band practicing outside on school days as the group readies its halftime routine.
As a member of the Derby Arts Council, I really enjoyed visiting the library many times this summer, always stopping to take fresh looks at the excellent photographs on exhibit from the Derby Photo Club members. Over 150 folks attended a reception at the end of July to meet and visit with the photographers, with music provided by a pair of young jazz musicians – a splendid summer night combining art, music, food and people!
On Aug. 18, we can experience another co-production of those great elements – art, music and food – as the city of Derby and the Derby Public Library host Third Thursday, located at Warren Riverview Park, and the library’s Gathering Space. This is a new collaboration, scheduled for September and October as well, and both locations will be offering music and artistic experiences in a casual and relaxed setting. Food trucks will be available at the Riverview Park from 6 to 9 p.m., and the library will host an artist reception with live music and refreshments from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
It is really apparent that interest in the arts is a motivator for Derby families to get out and support art-related activities. Even the culinary arts are enthusiastically represented at the Hubbard Arts Center, with adults enjoying Mexican food recipe nights, and a wealth of kids classes, divided into age groups which enable even the youngest chefs an opportunity to frost fancy, fun treats.
The High Wall gallery at the Derby Public Library has been a space that has enabled several young artists to exhibit their work, and applications to be considered for that opportunity can be directed to Tami English, Chair, Derby Arts Council, 316-788-0760. Many Derby citizens have contributed their original works – including gourd art, ceramics and jewelry – to the glass wall cases in the Gathering Space of the Library. Extensive collections, ranging from Legos to tea cups to Christmas villages and more, have been enjoyed by patrons as they come and go.
How fortunate we are, in our Kansas town, to have and be supportive of the community of fine arts and artists – making art, making music, making cookies and enchiladas; it’s awesome!
