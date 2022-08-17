The harbingers of fall are everywhere: yellow school buses tracing their street routes, the water park is closed – with only the annual hilarious Pooch Party on Aug. 20 left to enjoy – and we soon can hear the Derby High School marching band practicing outside on school days as the group readies its halftime routine.

As a member of the Derby Arts Council, I really enjoyed visiting the library many times this summer, always stopping to take fresh looks at the excellent photographs on exhibit from the Derby Photo Club members. Over 150 folks attended a reception at the end of July to meet and visit with the photographers, with music provided by a pair of young jazz musicians – a splendid summer night combining art, music, food and people!

