Recently, I helped throw a diaper party for my sister and brother-in-law. As they prepare to welcome their first child, I wanted to continue the prelude of celebration before the birth – and make sure they’d be stocked up on that precious resource of which new parents can never have enough.
There was plenty of celebrating to do. But, as with any party, there were a number of preparations to be made as well.
One of my friends is fond of pointing out that he regularly has people over to force himself to tidy up his home. This party served a similar purpose. Held at my parents’ house, the party was a not-so-subtle kick in the pants to take on a project we had long delayed – renovating their downstairs guest bathroom.
For several years, my parents took care of my grandfather’s dog (Ellie) after he passed. Unfortunately, she had a bad habit of scratching the walls when she got nervous during storms – to the point that she scratched through to the drywall in said downstairs bathroom. While untouched for a few years, the diaper party was finally our call to action.
Given a pretty full work schedule at the time, I’ll admit I wasn’t looking forward to the project initially. But once I got into it, I found myself in a zone and even reached an almost meditative trance peeling the wallpaper in the bathroom in preparation for a new coat of paint.
While it may sound tedious, it turned out to be quite soothing slowly (but surely) removing the wallpaper following the recommended process.
Focusing on the task at hand, simple in principle as it was, provided a nice mental break. As I first stripped away the wallpaper, then removed the glue left behind, nothing seemed to worry or concern me in that moment – a much needed reprieve.
Currently, as I’m working on a story looking at how the rise in mental health issues is being addressed at a local level, I keep being reminded of how high our current anxiety levels are as a society. The local therapists I’ve talked to in Derby are quick to point out the role the pandemic has played in that.
As I think of my sister and brother-in-law – and their baby on the way – I’m sure anxiety (and a lack of sleep) will be in their near future, but I’m hopeful there will be enough joyful moments to balance that out.
There are dozens of ways to blow off steam. More and more individuals are seeking out therapy services, a trend those local therapists have also noticed in the wake of the pandemic. Some look for an outlet on the court or some other sports arena. And hey, if all else fails, maybe look for your own home renovation project that will require stripping some wallpaper. It’s better than watching paint dry at least.
