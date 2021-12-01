One of the things we have to do in our business is cover the news, no matter whether it’s good or bad news. And certainly, we don’t like having to cover some of the bad news but it is our obligation as a community newspaper.
We don’t put emphasis on the particular kind of news we cover. What we do decide is what actually is newsworthy. And bad or unfortunate news many times has great newsworthiness.
Within that, we have the responsibility to cover the bad news in a way that best describes what happened and the impact of whatever that might have been.
On rare occasions a complaint many community newspapers get from a reader is why we use photos of people displaying negative emotions. The reasons we do may surprise you.
This past Saturday the coverage of Derby’s loss to Blue Valley Northwest in the 6A State Football championship was some bad or unfortunate news of which we certainly had to cover. And in order to do that correctly and let readers understand the impact of what a loss of this caliber means to DHS players and fans, the use of photos can work better than any words.
In recent state championship wins we have used photos of jubilation, showing players or fans in celebration to convey the great sense of pride, joy and accomplishment a big win can produce. That, too, is an important part of showing our readers the positive feelings and impact of winning.
I believe if we hadn’t used photos in print and online showing the pain, sadness and disappointment of a loss like the one Derby was handed on Saturday, we wouldn’t be doing our job. The thousands of readers who didn’t see or hear the game will have a better understanding of what falling short of a season-long goal really means.
There are other aspects of showing photos as part of the coverage in a state football championship loss that, in the end, can be positive. It gives the reader the opportunity to remember and understand what kind of commitment players, coaches and fans make in the effort to reach a lofty goal. The emotion they all display is a true snapshot of what kind of quality people they really are in understanding what it takes to strive for the best.
With the recent consecutive years of success the Panther football program has had at the state level, the images that go along with the story of a loss remind us that what has been good can be taken away in a single afternoon.
One of the most important things we can do as journalists is to accurately report on what happens in life. And wins and losses are all part of what life is about. Not covering up the impact of a loss reminds us that everyone at some time will experience the highs and lows of life. It’s how we handle them that matters in the end.
This year’s state runner-up, the Derby Panther football team, could very possibly learn and gain more in their lives from this loss than any of the past three consecutive state championships. That’s what quality individuals do that understand the power of commitment.
And if I was a betting man, I would bet that your community newspaper will be running a lot more jubilation photos of state championship games for Derby in the years ahead.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.