The onset of fall is a natural time of year for change. The kids start school, schedules transition and warmer clothes emerge from the back of closets. It’s also a good time to reassess personal development. The DRC’s mission is “Creating Happiness and Lifelong Personal Growth.” Personal growth is critical in our lives because the alternative is stagnation, or even regression. Whether we want to be or not, we are all stewards of our own physical and emotional health and well-being. And we experience the rewards or consequences of that stewardship. We have found that physical well-being builds upon the emotional and vice versa.

Here at the DRC, we hope that every person we come into contact with walks away a better person. At the DRC, there are any number of avenues to develop healthy habits and improve yourself. You can improve physical health with our fitness centers, classes, sports offerings or aquatics.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.