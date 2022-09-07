The onset of fall is a natural time of year for change. The kids start school, schedules transition and warmer clothes emerge from the back of closets. It’s also a good time to reassess personal development. The DRC’s mission is “Creating Happiness and Lifelong Personal Growth.” Personal growth is critical in our lives because the alternative is stagnation, or even regression. Whether we want to be or not, we are all stewards of our own physical and emotional health and well-being. And we experience the rewards or consequences of that stewardship. We have found that physical well-being builds upon the emotional and vice versa.
Here at the DRC, we hope that every person we come into contact with walks away a better person. At the DRC, there are any number of avenues to develop healthy habits and improve yourself. You can improve physical health with our fitness centers, classes, sports offerings or aquatics.
Socialization is important, too, and there are many opportunities to meet and greet people in our community through special events, after school programs and all of our activities. Our wellness programs, personal training and health coaching offer opportunities to better understand, heal and improve ourselves. There are even opportunities for rest and relaxation through our offerings such as art and culinary programs.
We strive to make sure there are opportunities for all ages, interests and physical/intellectual abilities. Even if you choose to do only some small things, it’s important to remember that you are still making progress. In general, simply having the honest willingness to work on improvement is all you need to get started. We should be more willing to be our own cheerleaders and enjoy our successes no matter how small. Talk to others about your plans and your progress and they will help your motivation and consistency.
DRC fall program registration is in progress! We have full slates of fitness, aquatic, wellness, art and sports offerings in September. The Kids Fishing Derby is at High Park on Sept. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. Preschool Game Day at High Park for kids ages 3-6 is Sept. 8 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Ark River Kayaking Trip is Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Derby Sing Off auditions are Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. and performances are Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Family Horseback Riding is Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. We’re looking forward to seeing you this fall!
