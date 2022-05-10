• Captain’s Log: The Jolly Bookmark
We have arrived at the Islands of the Derby Public Library. We heard that Summer Reading was coming to the isle on May 31, and as we explore, I feel that our journey will have Oceans of Possibilities.
• Captain’s Log: Reading Island
Reading Island offers a Reading Challenge for all ages. The youth aboard our ship can register by visiting the island or logging online to complete a simple Google Form. Little ones will engage in activities fit for a sailor, and both K-5th graders and 6th - 12th graders are challenged to complete 12 hours of reading.
Should our crewmates succeed, they will receive a free book, one pass to Rock River Rapids, and two free games of bowling from Derby Bowl. They will also be entered to win grand prizes.
Readers must complete the challenge and claim their prizes by July 31 at 5 p.m. or risk walking the plank!
• Captain’s Log: Performers Island
Performances here include a vaudeville show by Laughing Matters, a puppet show by Mesner Puppet Theater, and concerts by Will Parker, Drum Safari, Jim Cosgrove, Dino O’Dell, and Nathalia Music.
All performances are being held on Tuesdays this summer with a 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. show.
• Captain’s Log: Kid Island
Our tiniest sailors need some fun, and Toddler Time on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. is the perfect fit.
With books, music, puppets, and skits, Preschool Storytime is an excellent event geared for ages 3-5 and arriving with two shows on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
The K-5th grade crew are some of the sneakiest sea-dogs. The Great Oceanic Explorers and Puzzlers Association will meet on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to solve puzzles and scavenger hunts.
• Captain’s Log: Teen Island
Our 6th-12th grade sailors can get their sea legs by joining Teen Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Teen Moviecraft: Sunken Treasure will have teens diving into movies, but registration is required for this venture.
Dead Man’s Tale: A Murder Mystery tells the dreaded legend of Captain Fish Hawk’s murder. Registration is also required for sailors.
Finally, the Seafarer’s Writing Challenge will offer mariners the chance to write a short story and explore the five oceans. Applications are available at the Youth Services Desk.
The Jolly Bookmark hopes to see your ship on the seas this summer. For more information on how to plan your summer reading adventure, visit derbylibrary.com or stop by the Islands of the Derby Public Library.
