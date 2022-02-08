“I like to tell stories. I’m going to tell you a story about a girl who didn’t want to belong.”
This is a quote from Sandra Cisneros, author of this year’s Big Read: Wichita selection, “The House on Mango Street.” Cisneros, a Chicago-born writer with roots in Mexico, tells Esperanza Cordero’s story of home and family in her award-winning novel.
Big Read: Wichita is a program provided by the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) in partnership with Arts Midwest. Communities celebrate an NEA selected book title through programs and apply for grant funding in order to offer more opportunities for engagement.
The Derby Public Library is proud to be a part of the Big Read this year! Events will start Feb. 15 and continue through May 5. Beginning Feb. 1 while supplies last, the library will offer free copies of “The House on Mango Street” in both English and Spanish.
In addition to the chance at a free book, the library has also created a wide range of programs.
Little ones are invited to our “Bilingual Preschool Storytimes” on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 at 10 a.m., and “Family Night: Latin America” on March 7 at 7 p.m. will provide activities surrounding Spanish culture.
School-age patrons can celebrate the Big Read at either our Kindergarten-2nd grade program, “Adventures at the Library,” on March 31 at 4 p.m. or the 3rd – 5th grade program, “Tween Zone,” on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.
Teens are invited to the “Teen Tuesday: Fiesta Fest” on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. and may also submit to the “Family through Art” teen art show to represent their families in artistic mediums.
Adults 18 and older have opportunities to participate in Big Read. Through a partnership with Humanities Kansas, two presenters will visit the library to share research and personal stories. “Changed by Name” with Jose Faus will be on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. and “Flour Power” with Gene Chavez will be on March 12 at 3 p.m.
Two book discussions are also planned, one in-person on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. and one virtually through Zoom on April 8 at 7 p.m. If you are not a big reader, the Library Lounge will showcase two films, “Frida” on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., and “Selena” on April 13 at 7 p.m.
Finally, the library’s popular Murder Mystery Night will be back with a Hispanic-themed case, “Killer Quinceañera,” held on April 22 at 7 p.m. Patrons may call the library or visit derbylibrary.com to register.
For more information about the Derby Public Library’s participation in the Big Read visit the event page at ww.derbylibrary.com/events/big-read.
