With the holidays approaching, you might be in search of the perfect gift for the little ones in your life. Perhaps a new stack of blocks or a talking puppy toy makes the list. It might be an electronic device such as an iPad or Leapfrog. Who knows? It could even be a bigger surprise like a bicycle or trampoline.
But if you check with your local librarians, they might suggest getting your children something a bit simpler — a cardboard box.
“Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis is the selection for Kansas Reads to Preschoolers, and the library is thrilled to celebrate this delightful story about a bunny with a big imagination. From Nov. 14-18, Preschool Storytime and Toddler Time will focus on the selection and offer one free copy of the book per family, thanks to a special donation from the Friends of the Library.
Kansas Reads to Preschoolers is a statewide initiative to encourage literacy in young children, particularly those from birth through age 5. The State Librarian, Ray Walling, and a committee explore picture book titles to select a story that will be accessible and enjoyable for preschool readers. Librarians and educators are encouraged to read the title and explore its themes in the month of November.
The joy of Kansas Reads to Preschoolers is the communal aspect of reading the same book at the same time. Similar to the Wichita Big Read and the KanShare consortium’s KanRead program, Kansas Reads to Preschoolers unites readers from across the state. According to Scholastic Publishing in their Community Reads program guide written by Tara Bardeen, “participating in a community reads program provides support for essential reading skills while developing empathy and comradery with classmates and neighbors.”
“Not a Box” is a perfect selection for little ones. The book is an American Library Association Seuss Geisel Honor book, and one of the New York Times Ten Best Illustrated Books of the Year.
It contains short, sight word-friendly sentences and charming chalk-like illustrations that explore a young bunny’s ideas for a box. The book challenges a young person’s creativity and shape recognition. It’s also available in Spanish, titled “No Es Una Caja.”
If you would like to receive a copy of the book for your family, we invite you to Preschool Storytime on Nov. 15 or Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Early Literacy Area. We will also be giving out copies at Toddler Time for 1- to 3-year-olds on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Frank Fanning Room. We can’t wait to celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers with you!
Alyssa Larue is the Teen and Adult Services Coordinator at Derby Public Library.
