Among my favorite assignments to write stories or take photos of are achievers — people who have gained a milestone success point in life, either professionally, in an academic setting or in sports.
However, a growing concern of mine is that in our current environment, such high points can be downplayed in the name of everything needed to be "equal." Some don't realize there's nothing wrong with winners and it can be just as much fun and satisfying to cheer on others' success.
I thought about that recently when I came across a news clip in my files about a prestigious prep school in Virginia where administrators withheld merit awards from top students for fear that other students would be feel slighted or have "hurt feelings" because they weren't getting the same awards.
Such a war on achievement is pure insanity.
One school official was quoted as saying, "we didn't want them (other students) to feel bad about" not getting an honor.
Talk about getting a life lesson backwards.
The right message would be to ensure that the awarded students were congratulated by others.
Everyone getting a participation trophy is fine for 4-year-olds, like the kids in my grandson's T-ball league, where no score is kept, but children need to evolve to handle Real Life 101, and know that it's going to take a bit of effort to get ahead.
I'm glad I grew up in a time when society, and my coaches, emphasized the good-sport concept.
As a high school swimmer, I had the unique opportunity to compete against an athlete who won a slot in the 1976 Olympic Games. Needless to say, he beat the entire field with ease, winning by a ridiculously wide margin.
But we all enjoyed complementing him and wishing him well. That's the way it should be.
With football season upon us, we can see how the benefit of meritocracy – or selecting people based on their ability and not their race, color or creed – plays to our advantage.
Thus, you want Pat Mahomes taking snaps for the Kansas City Chiefs, not me.
There are movements afoot to push back against such meritocracy.
In fact, Vice President Kamala Harris has said that "equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place."
Ouch! That's one super dangerous concept.
Thankfully, not everyone is on board with that.
According to research from the Pew Charitable Trusts, 69% of citizens surveyed say people do get rewarded for "intelligence and skills" and only 19% believe coming from a wealthy family is vital to get ahead.
The Economic Mobility Project's report on the famed "American Dream,” stated: "The underlying belief in the fluidity of class and economic status has differentiated Americans from citizens in the majority of other developed nations."
I couldn't have said it better.
Of course, everyone wants equal opportunity. That's an American basic.
And the more recent buzz word, "equity," can be helpful to those who got the short stick in life and need additional assistance, such as extra tutoring and more mentoring, to help them along the way. But after that, people need to find their own North Star.
Some will push themselves more, others not so much, and some are just happy being lackadaisical. But it's their choice, not one for others.
The good news is that in their hearts, Americans reject a "race to the bottom."
They don't want to see honors classes eliminated, grade inflation and courses dumbed down, all which is happening in some school districts. They want to see excellence – and dividends for it.
Let's hope it stays that way.
