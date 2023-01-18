Thank goodness for the Panthers. And the Falcons. And the Bulldogs.
All, of course, are mascots at Derby schools and, as far as I know, none of them have filed complaints about their likeness being used.
Not so with school districts with Native American monikers. There are more than 20 schools in Kansas with names such as the Indians or Red Raiders.
Last fall, a Kansas advisory group recommended that such schools change those names and related images within the next five years, a move that was endorsed by the state Board of Education. It’s not mandated, but it’s clear the pressure is on, both here and nationwide, as almost 2,000 schools have Native American mascots or names.
I see this complex issue from a number of viewpoints.
It’s not right that a racial or ethnic group believes that it’s being insulted, belittled or disrespected by a school using its name or image, especially if its likeness is being portrayed in a contemptuous manner.
On the other hand, there’s a massive difference between the Chiefs and the Redskins, which has long been considered a slur.
In addition, some Native Americans have expressed pride in their names being properly used, such as at the Haskell Indian Nations University, which uses Fighting Indians as its nickname and will not change it.
The point being that if the name is a reflection of the student body, that’s fine. Few are demanding that the Irish priests at Notre Dame stop calling themselves the Fighting Irish, or stop using a tipsy-looking leprechaun.
Minnesota approves of the Vikings, and that makes sense because of that state’s Scandinavian ancestry, even if the Vikings were hardly a peaceful people.
And then there are the names that are too different to dispute.
I doubt anyone is calling for Washburn to drop the Ichabods or KU its Jayhawks. Then there’s Scottsdale Community College, who are the Fighting Artichokes. Yes, seriously.
The other issue is money.
USD 267 board members, who oversee Andale High School, got an unpleasant surprise recently when they found out that changing the school’s Indians name all at once could cost close to $900,000, a massive sum for a small district.
It cost the Wichita district $400,000 just to paint a gym floor and get new band uniforms when it dropped the Redskins name and picked up the RedHawks. To change the name Rebels at Hays High School is estimated to be up to $800,000.
Some states, such as Colorado, are forcing schools to change Indian-related names, even making them face stiff fines.
Seems the reasonable thing to do would be to phase them out over time, such as replacing uniforms when they are going to be needed, or when the gym floor is due for a paint job.
The cynic in me says that some of this push is coming from those in the school supply business eying a juicy addition to their revenue.
But the sad part of doing this too quickly through mandates is that the losers are students.
It’s stunning that only 17 percent of Native Americans attend college, while the national average is 60 percent, yet advocates of quick name changes want schools to spend literally hundreds of millions of dollars right now, money that could help native students, including those in Kansas, who may be struggling in school.
Going forward, as schools change their mascots — hopefully slowly — they should be like Derby’s and honor the animal kingdom.
There’s no shortage of names, either, as scientists say there are 1.5 million known animal species.
Anyone ready to cheer on the Salamanders?
