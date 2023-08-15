Heather Bohaty mug 8.15.23

HEATHER BOHATY

Superintendent of Schools

As we begin this new school year at Derby Public Schools, it is with a strong commitment to the well-being of our students that I address the critical issue of vaping that is prevalent among many youth today.

Vaping often involves the use of e-cigarettes that contain nicotine, an addictive substance with adverse effects on the developing brains of K-12 students. Studies have shown that nicotine exposure during adolescence can impair cognitive functions, hinder learning abilities and impact mental health, potentially leading to long-term health issues.

