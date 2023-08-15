As we begin this new school year at Derby Public Schools, it is with a strong commitment to the well-being of our students that I address the critical issue of vaping that is prevalent among many youth today.
Vaping often involves the use of e-cigarettes that contain nicotine, an addictive substance with adverse effects on the developing brains of K-12 students. Studies have shown that nicotine exposure during adolescence can impair cognitive functions, hinder learning abilities and impact mental health, potentially leading to long-term health issues.
Over the last several years, vaping has been a rising trend with youth across the nation. While vaping isn't a unique issue solely in Derby, it is imperative that we, as a community, take a firm stance against this harmful behavior in our schools. I urge all stakeholders (parents, staff, community members) to actively engage and educate youth about the dangers associated with it. Parental involvement is pivotal in creating a supportive environment that encourages healthy choices.
To reinforce the commitment to a vape-free environment, our Board of Education has implemented board policies and guidelines outlined in student handbooks, to include a new discipline matrix. These policies are in place to protect the health and safety of all students. It is crucial that parents, students, and staff familiarize themselves with these policies, ensuring a shared understanding and adherence to the rules. For the upcoming school year, the Board of Education has also approved vape education and prevention resources that will be part of the curriculum at Derby Public Schools. Vape detectors have been implemented at the secondary level, which will detect in designated areas of the buildings, if vaping is occurring in our buildings.
The possession or use of vaping devices by students will not be tolerated in our schools. Violations of our board policies will result in disciplinary actions. We must uphold these consequences to protect our students from the harmful consequences of vaping and to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment.
Let this school year be a fresh start, with a rally against vaping. Together, we will ensure a vape-free school environment that helps our students thrive, succeed, and embrace a healthy lifestyle.
