I recently embarked on a risky endeavor. No, it wasn’t wrestling bears or rock climbing, but something that can be just dangerous: crossing streets.
As an experiment, I walked across a couple of Derby’s busiest intersections, Rock and Madison and Madison and Baltimore.
At Rock, an SUV blazed right in front of me, its driver not even glancing for pedestrians. On the other hand, a minivan motorist clearly saw me and patiently waited. Baltimore was a bit easier as the intersection is smaller and it seemed fewer motorists were making turns on the north-south route. The crossing was a bit frightening at times, but I was cautious and, with a bit of luck and cooperative motorists, I came away unscathed.
Others weren’t so lucky.
Last year, there were five pedestrian accidents in Derby, and in 2021, there have been seven. Considering our volume of traffic, Derby is doing better than the rest of the country, which is undergoing an unfortunate and historic upswing in pedestrian deaths.
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, there was “a shocking and unprecedented” 21 percent increase in such deaths on the nation’s highways of 6,721 people – or more than two times the number of people killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
While traffic deaths have decreased by 5 percent in the last decade, pedestrian deaths have risen by 46 percent in that time, according to the GHSA.
There are a variety of reasons.
Alcohol impairment accounts for almost half of the deaths, but there’s also the trend of SUVs over cars. Pedestrian deaths involving SUVs, which are heavier, higher and have more power than cars, have skyrocketed by 69 percent.
I asked Derby’s Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell about the issues and he was clear about one area: distracted driving, which he said is the cause of many local accidents.
Reducing accidents is a goal of the department. It’s working on that through safety signs, such as texting and driving warnings, enforcement with both citations and warnings, and social media posts and education, including the Safety Town facility for young people.
I hope those moves work because pedestrian safety strikes home for me.
In 2016, a brilliant young niece of mine – just embarking on a promising life – was struck and killed by a drunk driver while crossing a street. Earlier this year, one of my older sisters was critically injured in a marked crosswalk, hit by a reckless driver. Only through advanced medical surgery is she able to walk again, but she will never physically or emotionally be the same.
After those family tragedies, to say I take crossing a street seriously is an understatement.
There are dozens of tips online, but my favorites are simple: assume no driver can see you, be aware of where vehicles are and work to make eye contact with drivers.
To be fair to safe drivers, sometimes they still miss seeing a pedestrian, so motorists need to be alert if they’re going through a crosswalk. Someone could be there, so slow down and scan from side to side.
Also, part of the problem is the way our cities are designed.
Since they’re so automobile-centered, it’s rare for us to walk across a street, so we – as drivers – don’t think about it.
For most, unless it’s some sort of emergency, we’re not a pedestrian. Indeed, other than students, I seldom see anyone crossing a Derby street.
But for those who do, I’m hoping for the new year that both Derby’s and the nation’s streets are safer for everyone. It’s not an impossible goal, but it will take a conscious effort by all.
