For music fans of a certain age (yours truly included), our senses were overwhelmed by a tidal wave of nostalgia recently with the announcement of the lineup for the When We Were Young festival slated to take place in Las Vegas this fall.
Bands like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, The All-American Rejects and more are set to take the stage in October for what equates to the reopening of a time capsule that was tucked away between 10 and 20 years ago.
And then there was the teaser released for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. While it encapsulates an entirely different musical genre, the emotions evoked gave off a similar “let’s celebrate the good ‘ol days” vibe. Of course, having an insane amount of money to put into the teaser helps build the hype as well.
Once the halftime teaser was released, I was inundated by a flood of messages from a friend of a similar age understandably excited about the possibilities of what’s to come. At the center of her anticipation was the sense that these are “our artists” getting the chance to shine once again.
The “what’s old is new again” concept is not a new one. For evidence, just look at the slate of films released over, I don’t know, the past decade? Sequels and reboots dominate the box office. People show up in droves to see the next film launching a new Marvel franchise or the live-action reboot of a Disney classic.
With the recent announcement of these major musical events I found myself asking a simple question, “why?” Why is it that these throwbacks and rehashes have so much drawing power?
In sports, design and more, there is a theory that gets turned to time and time again – K.I.S.S., or “keep it simple, stupid.” I think this model plays a role in the success of the nostalgia bombs that seem to get dropped on us with increasing frequency these days.
Personally, I welcome the nostalgia. While I haven’t played video games quite as much as I used to in the past couple years, I find myself favoring my Nintendo Switch more and more when I do.
Some of that, in part, is due to my Xbox going kaput within the past year. But the fact that the Switch offers a growing catalog of old Super Nintendo games – blasts from the past – is another driver. I am also currently hooked on “Metroid Dread,” the latest entry in the Metroid video game series that is cut from the same cloth of the side scrollers so prevalent on consoles past.
Then, there’s the series I’m binging on Netflix at the moment – “Lost in Space.” While the original TV series was a little before my time, I do remember the initial big screen reboot (though you’ll be forgiven here if you don’t, as it was not a particularly “good” movie). There’s a homeyness to it and the fact that it is marketed to the entire family – something that only seems to be done by Disney movies nowadays – adds to the appeal and throwback nature of the show.
A vast amount of products are marketed on these retro principles, too – like a certain CD player I saw a targeted Facebook ad for recently or the return of Dunkaroos to super market shelves in recent years.
While Hollywood has caught flack for these continual retreads, I get it. There are feelings of safety and comfort that come with nostalgia. So, when it comes to events dipped in it (like the Super Bowl halftime show) you can either join the rallying cry for new and original content or sit back, relax and enjoy the ride on the time machine.
