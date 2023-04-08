Bradford pear trees. You either hate them, or you haven’t heard of them. The city of Derby was recently awarded the accolade of being a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 30th consecutive year in honor of its commitment to urban forest management. The city also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for the 14th year for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.
The city of Derby should be proud of its commitment to trees. However, not all trees are created equal. There are beautiful, climate-appropriate specimens like oaks, hackberries and catalpas. You also have the maimed giants “pruned” by Evergy when they grow too near the power lines. Sometimes, even if they look at the power line the wrong way. And then, at the bottom of the ladder, there are Bradford pears. Although these trees are pretty puffs of white in spring, they have a bad reputation – for good reason.
They are not native and highly invasive, known for rapidly crowding out native species. That may not seem like a huge problem in city limits, but the seeds spread. Worse, Bradford pears are weak. Their branching structure is fragile and prone to devastating breaks in high winds or under the weight of ice. Not that we ever get those kinds of weather in Derby. They are problematic enough, the state of Ohio has gone so far as to ban the growing, planting and sale of Bradford pear trees.
These days, I rarely see Bradford pears for sale. They have largely been replaced by the improved Cleveland select pear, which is smaller although still suffers from some of the same defects. For about $60, you can add one of these fast-growing trees to your yard. I’ll remind you of a lesson I learned the expensive way, though. A bargain tree can cost $500 to $1,000 or more to remove.
What to do, then, with all the Bradford pears dotting our Tree City USA? Although I rarely advocate for removingtrees, in this case, one might argue the only good Bradford pear is a dead one. I hear they make excellent firewood.
Derby will hold its annual Arbor Day observance on Thursday, April 20 at the Third Thursday event at Madison Avenue Central Park from 4 to 8 p.m.
