Bradford pear trees. You either hate them, or you haven’t heard of them. The city of Derby was recently awarded the accolade of being a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 30th consecutive year in honor of its commitment to urban forest management. The city also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for the 14th year for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.

The city of Derby should be proud of its commitment to trees. However, not all trees are created equal. There are beautiful, climate-appropriate specimens like oaks, hackberries and catalpas. You also have the maimed giants “pruned” by Evergy when they grow too near the power lines. Sometimes, even if they look at the power line the wrong way. And then, at the bottom of the ladder, there are Bradford pears. Although these trees are pretty puffs of white in spring, they have a bad reputation – for good reason. 

