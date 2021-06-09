Here at the library, one of our goals is to help people find new books to read, or new activities to try. Over the past several years, we’ve been lucky to be able to offer free yoga classes to the community, taught by a 200-hour registered yoga instructor, Miss Alyssa, our teen librarian.
Alyssa heard about yoga for the first time when she was 12 years old, when she saw a yoga class for beginners on TV. She followed along and fell in love.
“I could move my body in a mindful way and feel my breath,” she said. “As a really anxious kid, this helped me so much.”
Alyssa has been practicing yoga consistently for seven years, but has done some form of yoga for several years longer than that. The consistency of practice came when she discovered a wealth of yoga videos on YouTube. This allowed to her practice at home with qualified instructors at her own pace.
When she began considering the idea of training as a yoga instructor, she recognized the need to have an understanding of studio classes. After about two years of taking classes at Siva Yoga Studio in Wichita, Alyssa decided to enroll in the studio’s 200-hour training course.
While consistently practicing yoga, she was also finishing up a graduate degree in social work, with the intention of becoming a mental health therapist.
“Yoga as a model for health care has grown into a huge intervention technique for clients,” said Alyssa, “and I was interested in incorporating that into the services I could provide.”
She was also interested in providing free yoga classes for library patrons, classes that were free, low-key, and offered in a comfortable space for beginners. Becoming a yoga instructor also allowed Alyssa to deepen her own practice and study both the anatomical aspects and spiritual philosophies of yoga.
While the physical benefits of regular yoga practice are probably more apparent, yoga also can improve a person’s ability to practice mindfulness and body awareness. No matter the style or level of yoga, the focus is on breath and sensation.
“Yoga is about being present in the body and through that presence, a person can reconnect to how they are feeling and what they need,” Alyssa said.
Alyssa’s work as a librarian and her role as a yoga instructor intersect in the goals of developing bonds and enhancing the lives of our patrons by building community through programs and events.
Join Alyssa at one of her yoga classes in the community room this month – see the schedule of classes on the events calendar on our website – and learn more about mindfulness and being present.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.